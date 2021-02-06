Our top loader machine is depositing black specs of 'stuff' on the clothes.
We have used white vinegar before to help clean it out but wondering if anyone can recommend a really effective product to do the bizzo.
TIA.
Thanks, all, got some ceraclean so now machine is sitting till tomorrow.
Thanks for earlier thread reference - have now read that as well. We have tried the vinegar/baking soda trick a while ago and that improved it but not entirely. Maybe didn't do it properly as didn't leave the machine overnight with the liquid in it.
Cheers.
Now have a fair bit of crud in the bottom of the bowl. Will leave till tomorrow. Probably have to have a second go.
Sounds like there may be a business opportunity for someone!! New trade name, Decrudder?
I'll tell you what you don't do, you don't clean it with a water blaster. It's very effective but can damage the sensors. Or so I'm told... ;)
Fabric softener is a leading cause, avoid using that. After you use a cleaner wash something like a load of dark towels as the black stuff will come off for a couple of washes at least.
We switched to a front loader, so far definitely better. Slower, but better.
MadEngineer: I saw that ridiculous suggestion that was going around early 2020 I think to put some dish washing powder into your washing machine. Even though our machine is problem free it’s pretty old anyway so had nothing to lose by trying it purely for the lols. Sure enough based off the resulting colour of the water it works.
I can imagine that'd work, dishwash powder is quite abrasive to compensate for the lack of scrubbing action that a hand wash provides so you're giving it a one-off heavy-duty workout that the very mild detergent won't give it.
I'm also wondering if you can put percarbonate, a.k.a. "oxygen bleach", through it? Put it in the usual washing powder dispenser and run a hot wash, that's exactly how you're supposed to use it on floors and the like.
Edited to add: Yup, google percarbonate and washing machine and it's a recommended way to descale/clean out your washing machine.