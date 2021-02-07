duckDecoy:

I recently got a cheap piece of art that I want to hang on my wall. Its fairly large at 2x1m and is painted on what I am fairly sure is mdf or similar. It weights about 20-30kg.

The mdf is approx 10mm thick, which is not quite thick enough for the screws that came with the picture wire d-rings. And I'm not sure I'd be comfortable relying on them directly screwed in with shorter screws given its weight. My plan was to attach a length of wood to the back and screw the d-rings into those, possibly just a 10mm thick piece so a little of the screw will end up in the mdf. I'll put a pice on top and bottom so it sits vertically on the wall rather than the top sticking out proud and the bottom flush.

My question is: would gluing that wood onto the mdf be strong enough to hold it? I've got PVA, but could get something else if its better.

Thanks