duckDecoy

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281242 7-Feb-2021 14:15
I recently got a cheap piece of art that I want to hang on my wall.  Its fairly large at 2x1m and is painted on what I am fairly sure is mdf or similar.  It weights about 20-30kg.


The mdf is approx 10mm thick, which is not quite thick enough for the screws that came with the picture wire d-rings.  And I'm not sure I'd be comfortable relying on them directly screwed in with shorter screws given its weight.  My plan was to attach a length of wood to the back and screw the d-rings into those, possibly just a 10mm thick piece so a little of the screw will end up in the mdf.   I'll put a pice on top and bottom so it sits vertically on the wall rather than the top sticking out proud and the bottom flush.


 


My question is: would gluing that wood onto the mdf be strong enough to hold it?  I've got PVA, but could get something else if its better.


Thanks

richms
25316 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2648980 7-Feb-2021 14:24
Sand the MDF first to get thru the waxy layer if you are gluing onto it, that makes a huge difference in strength IME.




Richard rich.ms

mdf

mdf
mdf
3081 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2649028 7-Feb-2021 16:34
A glue join is as strong (or stronger) than wood. Make sure you use a reasonably wide strip (maybe 40mm+) and spread ithe glue out all over the strip to get full contact then clamp evenly (or put a weigh on it) until dry.

But you'd also be fine with either shorter screws or (if the current ones are only a mite too long) using washers to pack them out.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2649036 7-Feb-2021 17:20
mdf: A glue join is as strong (or stronger) than wood. Make sure you use a reasonably wide strip (maybe 40mm+) and spread ithe glue out all over the strip to get full contact then clamp evenly (or put a weigh on it) until dry.

But you'd also be fine with either shorter screws or (if the current ones are only a mite too long) using washers to pack them out.

 

This from the guy with the appropriate username - he oughta know. 😁




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



tieke
555 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2649067 7-Feb-2021 18:44
If you're already attaching a strip of wood to the back and you're concerned about the weight of the art, it might be best to cut the strip you're using lengthwise into two at a 45° angle so you're having it using a French cleat.

tieke
555 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2649068 7-Feb-2021 18:45
*attaching it

gzt

gzt
13748 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2649119 7-Feb-2021 19:00
It weights about 20-30kg.

Your plan sounds good to me. On the hook side, the average picture book is not made for that kg. I assume you have something above average for that.

neb

neb
6632 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649253 7-Feb-2021 23:13
gzt: On the hook side, the average picture book is not made for that kg. I assume you have something above average for that.

 

 

@tieke's solution is the right one, a French cleat is exactly what this needs.



Bung
4636 posts

Uber Geek


  #2649270 8-Feb-2021 02:17
duckDecoy:

I recently got a cheap piece of art that I want to hang on my wall.  Its fairly large at 2x1m and is painted on what I am fairly sure is mdf or similar.  It weights about 20-30kg.


The mdf is approx 10mm thick,



If it's MDF a full 2400 x1200 sheet of 9mm weighs 20kg, 12mm weighs 26kg. So 2000 x 1000 will be in the 14 to 18kg range.

+1 to cleat idea, get it level and it stays level. We have a painting on 20mm that has a strip similar to this

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/rapidmesh-23-8-x-12-x-1-5mm-x-2m-aluminium-gutter-mould_p0191509

screwed to it. It just requires 2 screws to hang on.

timmmay
18608 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2649350 8-Feb-2021 10:03
A builder told me gib is fixed to walls with glue, the screws are just to hold it while it dries, so glue should be 100% fine.

duckDecoy

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2649462 8-Feb-2021 14:22
Bung: +1 to cleat idea, get it level and it stays level. We have a painting on 20mm that has a strip similar to this

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/rapidmesh-23-8-x-12-x-1-5mm-x-2m-aluminium-gutter-mould_p0191509

screwed to it. It just requires 2 screws to hang on.

 

So that aluminium strip is attached to the painting, and you have 2 screws/nails sticking out of the wall and you hung it on that?  Do I understand right?

duckDecoy

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2649464 8-Feb-2021 14:24
mdf: But you'd also be fine with either shorter screws or (if the current ones are only a mite too long) using washers to pack them out.

 

Do you mean just screw the picture wire loops directly into the mdf, and that 10mm screws would be fine and will take the weight?

duckDecoy

569 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2649813 8-Feb-2021 21:38
Thanks for all the replies, especially about the french cleats.  I have found these, anyone recommend them?  https://www.zinterlock.com/hanging-sign-brackets/

neb

neb
6632 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649861 8-Feb-2021 22:01
duckDecoy:

Thanks for all the replies, especially about the french cleats.  I have found these, anyone recommend them?  https://www.zinterlock.com/hanging-sign-brackets/

 

 

They look pretty heavy-duty, but the price is going to stack up by the time you get at least two for the MDF and more for the wall. If you can't do the bevel yourself you'd be better of getting a length of pine moulding from your local M10/Bunnings and cutting that into appropriate lengths, e.g. architrave moulding, $6.48 for 1.2m which you can cut down into pieces as required.

