The basic rule is that each socket is only rated to supply a maximum of 10 amps. So you need to check the specifications for each device you want plugged into one socket and make sure the total is not more than 10 amps. If it is less, then you can use a plug board or double plug or tapon to have them connected to the same socket. Be conservative - if the total current ratings are close to 10 amps, then avoid running them on the same socket. It also pays to check when they are all running if the socket or wiring is getting hot. If so, reduce the load. Electricity is dangerous - always be careful.

A further complication is that some devices (such as fridges and freezers) can have a large inrush current for a short time whenever their motor turns on. The inrush current can briefly exceed the rating of the socket safely, but if you have two such devices on one socket and both have their motors turn on at the same time, it can cause a dangerous overload (ie overheating = fire risk). And it can possibly blow the fuse or trip the breaker. But the latter problem also would happen if the two devices were on two different sockets on the same circuit.

You also need to check the total load on the circuit. To do that, you need to know which sockets are connected to which fuse or circuit breaker. You can find out by using a portable lamp to plug into sockets and then turning off the breaker or pulling the fuse to see if the lamp goes off. If you have fuses, it is best to turn off the main switch before pulling them out, as there is an electrocution hazard if you pull them out with the power on. I always do this when I move into a new place as it is best done before you have lots of things plugged in and working. I make a list of what sockets are connected to what circuits and print a copy to put next to the switchboard. I do the same for the lighting circuits also. If wiring changes are done later, I update the list.

Once you know what sockets are on the circuit you are working with, then you need to find the specifications for all the devices plugged into that circuit and add them up so that you can compare them to the rating of the fuse or circuit breaker on that circuit. Circuits with sockets on them are typically rated at 10, 15 or 20 amps, but almost always will have enough sockets on the circuit that if you put a 10 amp load on each socket, you will exceed the rating of the circuit. So each time you plug in a new device, you need to think about what is also on the circuit and whether you have just created a potential overload.

A typical scenario for a problem like this is an old house with a 10 amp circuit. It already has a clothes drier on that circuit, which is typically a 10 amp load and uses the entire maximum load of the circuit. But the circuit has two other sockets on it, and someone plugs a big TV into one of them, which is in another room. The TV uses say 230 watts which is a 1 amp load at 230 volts. So now whenever both the TV and drier are on, the circuit is 10% overloaded. But the house is old and the wiring on the circuit is a bit degraded - its breaker does not trip on a 10% overload. The wiring gets very hot. And then one day months later a fire starts in a section of that circuit where the wire is most degraded and it was getting hottest.