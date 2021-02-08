James Bond

Trying to work out if I need to replace this dimmer or just replace the dimmer with a normal switch.

I have 8 pendants (no drivers) running with an early 90s Clipsal or PDL rotary dimmer. The lightbulbs are GE B22 Warm White Dimmable LED from Mitre10, I think they are 9.5W each. Purchased in 2019.

The issue started after 12 months of use: they start to flicker after any given time - could be two hours or 30 minutes. If I turn the dimmer down by 40% the flickering stops (from full).

Is the dimmer at fault here?