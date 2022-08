From the spiel on the website...



'Our fashionably slender shower trays are so subtle that you can apply them to any bathroom scheme. Designed to suit a range of shower configurations and enclosures, these superior slimline trays are built to last with impeccable strength.'



BUILT TO LAST with impeccable strength...is not 15 months.



I’d wait to see if Insurance will cover it first. They might if someone had accidentally dropped something very heavy and it caused a crack, because then it’s an accident. Like if you were washing a dirty sledgehammer....?



Going back to the suppliers...their warranty on it could be limited to replacing the tray if found to be faulty, but not paying for any installation costs.



It’s quite a job to replace, they need to take out the back panels and doors to remove and replace the tray. Basically it’s re-installing a new shower.



There are products that could patch it. Ive asked a friend to let me know. He once gave us some super stuff to fix a hole, it was great, rock solid but it was a blue colour which you painted over so no good for your application.