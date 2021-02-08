$12.5 per cell seems high from PB who knows where you can buy genuine cells in nz or will ship here.

TM apparently is home to all the fakes even the NZ Sellers.

Vape shops apparently are also overpriced for about 20 cells.

What price should i expect to pay realistically i know 2$ per cell gonna get me a sandy beach.

Only thread i could find was from a few years ago when shipping was only just getting closed up.

Also anyone in Wellington or nationwide area that could make a 3s6p pack DM me. i just need a welder i have BMS etc already.