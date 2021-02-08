Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
CNZ

CNZ

132 posts

Master Geek


#281271 8-Feb-2021 22:43
$12.5 per cell seems high from PB who knows where you can buy genuine cells in nz or will ship here.

 

TM apparently is home to all the fakes even the NZ Sellers.

 

Vape shops apparently are also overpriced for about 20 cells.

 

What price should i expect to pay realistically i know 2$ per cell gonna get me a sandy beach.

 

Only thread i could find was from a few years ago when shipping was only just getting closed up.

 

Also anyone in Wellington or nationwide area that could make a 3s6p pack DM me. i just need a welder i have BMS etc already. 

Oblivian
6673 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2649873 8-Feb-2021 22:49
If you want a likely true to rated one. The price jumps. Rest tend to basically come with a pay-off saving so you don't worry if they are nowhere near the real capacity.

 

Vapes seem to prefer the higher drain. Which is what PB appear to stock. I use a nitecore 2500/3.6 from PB clearance in a torch. 

 

Got any old laptops, drill packs or a tech recycling store around?.... 

 

$18 a cell is about the norm. 

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/18650-rechargeable-li-ion-battery-2600mah-3-7v/p/SB2308 

CNZ

CNZ

132 posts

Master Geek


  #2649875 8-Feb-2021 22:59
Nah havent been hoarding batteries and kinda wanna go the new route being for an electric scooter more specifically the 48V mod for Ninebot Max. Want branded cells are Nitecore ones any good $288 for 16 cells makes it cheaper to buy a replacement battery for the scooter and just scrap it for cells. 

 

Trade me seems to have loads of NZ sellers they cant be scamming really? anyone had good experiences from there. else i might try to get a bulk deal from PB who has LG ones

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/sports/cycling/electric-bikes/listing/2966972096

Oblivian
6673 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2649919 8-Feb-2021 23:24
Ah, they're doing what I was about to ask if the cheaper ones were afterall..

 

These cells come from NEW devices that have other faults in them from the factory. the cells have only been through 1 or 2 cycles.

 

They are likely purchasing returned 'not holding charge' packs from some other device or similar and stripping the bad cells out.

 

But in general Playing with 18650 can be a ticking timebomb. Protected vs not. 3.6 vs 3.7v. And drain rating. Get too many factors wrong. And you got a fire.



tehgerbil
938 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2650023 9-Feb-2021 09:55
Approach a vape shop like Coopers and ask if they'd sell you vape 18650 cells in bulk for cheaper.

CNZ

CNZ

132 posts

Master Geek


  #2650024 9-Feb-2021 09:59
tehgerbil:

Approach a vape shop like Coopers and ask if they'd sell you vape 18650 cells in bulk for cheaper.


Defiantly a possibility I ordered a few from that tm seller if they are genuine I'm in luck but I'll test capacity to make sure I don't have duds

elbrownos
108 posts

Master Geek


  #2650025 9-Feb-2021 09:59
3 years ago I got 50 x Panasonic NCR18650PF from ru.nkon.nl for €132 delivered, which in hindsight seems like a great deal. I'm not aware of anybody shipping lithium batteries to NZ for a reasonable price today. 

CYaBro
3830 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2650026 9-Feb-2021 09:59
I think I saw this seller mentioned on Geekzone in the past:

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/Members/Listings.aspx?member=703496

 

 

