I was wondering if anyone has any experience getting a designer in so that the plans can be given to the Auckland council for consent and then DIY the elements which aren't classified as restricted building work/require a license? I would have thought this would be pretty common by now, but its really hard to get information about this.
The work which requires consent are:
* Insulating upstairs external walls
* Replacing existing shower with a tiled wet area shower
Another question is how long is the consent valid for once we start the work? We want to renovate downstairs which requires changes to load bearing walls, new windows and bathroom but we don't have the budget to get a builder in to do downstairs for at least a couple of years. Would it be best to get these designed and submitted when we do have the budget?
Edit: Its a 1990 weather board house with no cavity but building wrap.