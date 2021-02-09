Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Question about getting designer to get consent for DIY work
bhavikk

21 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#281273 9-Feb-2021 00:14
Hi,

 

I was wondering if anyone has any experience getting a designer in so that the plans can be given to the Auckland council for consent and then DIY the elements which aren't classified as restricted building work/require a license? I would have thought this would be pretty common by now, but its really hard to get information about this.

 


The work which requires consent are:

 

* Insulating upstairs external walls

 

* Replacing existing shower with a tiled wet area shower

 

 

 

Another question is how long is the consent valid for once we start the work? We want to renovate downstairs which requires changes to load bearing walls, new windows and bathroom but we don't have the budget to get a builder in to do downstairs for at least a couple of years. Would it be best to get these designed and submitted when we do have the budget?

 

 

 

Edit: Its a 1990 weather board house with no cavity but building wrap.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jase2985
11660 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649948 9-Feb-2021 05:32
From the date your building consent was issued, you have 12 months to start work. After 24 months, we must decide whether or not to issue the Code Compliance Certificate. 

nickb800
2640 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2649949 9-Feb-2021 06:41
The key thing to look for is whether the work is 'restricted building work (RBW)' as RBW can only be done by licensed builders (LBP) (or owner-builder under owner-builder exemption). Insulation requires consent but is not RBW, so you can do that yourself under consent. A tiled shower isn't RBW either, but I'd recommend getting a qualified installer to do that. A draftsperson can draw up plans/specifications for you for consent.

 

Sounds like you're best to do two separate consents - I think insurance would trip you up if you left a building consent 'open' for several years while you lived in the house

PolicyGuy
1298 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649979 9-Feb-2021 09:40
nickb800:

 

- I think insurance would trip you up if you left a building consent 'open' for several years while you lived in the house

 

 

This

 

Check with your insurance provider whether you need any additional 'building works' cover



bhavikk

21 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2650071 9-Feb-2021 10:49
Jase2985:

 

From the date your building consent was issued, you have 12 months to start work. After 24 months, we must decide whether or not to issue the Code Compliance Certificate. 

 

 

Ok, that makes sense so multiple consents.

 

 

 

nickb800:

 

The key thing to look for is whether the work is 'restricted building work (RBW)' as RBW can only be done by licensed builders (LBP) (or owner-builder under owner-builder exemption). Insulation requires consent but is not RBW, so you can do that yourself under consent. A tiled shower isn't RBW either, but I'd recommend getting a qualified installer to do that. A draftsperson can draw up plans/specifications for you for consent.

 

Sounds like you're best to do two separate consents - I think insurance would trip you up if you left a building consent 'open' for several years while you lived in the house

 

 

Awesome, this sounds like exactly what we want to achieve. I completely forgot about the insurance aspect, will definitely submit for consent twice.

elpenguino
2532 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2650269 9-Feb-2021 12:54
bhavikk:

 

Hi,

 

I was wondering if anyone has any experience getting a designer in so that the plans can be given to the Auckland council for consent and then DIY the elements which aren't classified as restricted building work/require a license?

 

 

I've been through this (weatherboard, 60s).

 

You might think that because your building is standing there quite happily, there are no changes required but think again! Our designer came up with a bracing plan to be used when the GIB was replaced. Don't quote me but I think the bracing elements are LBP work.

 

But you know what builders are like. There was a few times the builder wrote down the GIB screw patterns and took off to take care of other business so I finished things off.

 

The inspectors made what look like very cursory inspections of the screw patterns and couldn't detect some of them were made by a non-LBP.

 

To cap off the learning exercise, we were told by two different building inspectors that they wouldn't bother getting consent to insulate their own homes.

 

We were still of the opinion it was good to play the game by the book since the council records would show the upgrade had occurred and we'd have no whoopsies with insurance.

 

 

 

TLDR

 

You could DIY the lot as long as it's done to code and you've got a LBP who's willing to put his name down.

 

Alternatively, you could get a LBP to do the bracing walls (assuming there is some) and you could DIY the others.

 

As mentioned, fitting insulation is not restricted and is pretty easy to do a very good job of.

 

 




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

