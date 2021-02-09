bhavikk: Hi, I was wondering if anyone has any experience getting a designer in so that the plans can be given to the Auckland council for consent and then DIY the elements which aren't classified as restricted building work/require a license?

I've been through this (weatherboard, 60s).

You might think that because your building is standing there quite happily, there are no changes required but think again! Our designer came up with a bracing plan to be used when the GIB was replaced. Don't quote me but I think the bracing elements are LBP work.

But you know what builders are like. There was a few times the builder wrote down the GIB screw patterns and took off to take care of other business so I finished things off.

The inspectors made what look like very cursory inspections of the screw patterns and couldn't detect some of them were made by a non-LBP.

To cap off the learning exercise, we were told by two different building inspectors that they wouldn't bother getting consent to insulate their own homes.

We were still of the opinion it was good to play the game by the book since the council records would show the upgrade had occurred and we'd have no whoopsies with insurance.

TLDR

You could DIY the lot as long as it's done to code and you've got a LBP who's willing to put his name down.

Alternatively, you could get a LBP to do the bracing walls (assuming there is some) and you could DIY the others.

As mentioned, fitting insulation is not restricted and is pretty easy to do a very good job of.