Morning,

Recently in a household clean up I found a number of movie billboard posters that I had stored carefully away. (Read: rolled up and hidden out of sight.)

My recent 'search' results for poster frame mounting have been mostly unsuccessful. I did find one online supplier but at a 150NZD cost per poster is significantly more than budget.

So, I'm looking for pointers or guidance to possibly art supply stores, artist framing vendors or the like. Preference to them being in the Christchurch / Canterbury region.

Regards,

Andrew