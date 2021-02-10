Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHeat pump advice
WoodyThemMilkMan

22 posts

Geek


#281310 10-Feb-2021 11:06
Send private message

Hi all

 

 

 

During our heat pump service we have found that the refrigerant is low. We have a multiroom outdoor unit connecting to 2 indoor units in 2 bedrooms. The heat pump is ~7 years old so is outside warranty. The advice from the technician was that we could re-gas/replace the refrigerant but finding the leak and repairing would be tricky due to being a multi room unit. Instead their advice is to replace with a like for like multi + 2 heat pumps, or to replace with two outdoor units and two indoor units.

 

This didn't sit well with me as both the outdoor and indoor units were operating fine. Surely fixing the leak and re-gassing can't be that expensive... can it? I can't tell if the technician was being really honest in saying that the costs can climb quickly when dealing with multis, or if they were trying to upsell me.

 

 

 

Just looking for some advice from someone with a bit more knowledge with these things that doesn't have a vested interest.

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74246 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650904 10-Feb-2021 11:08
Send private message

Is this something that would be covered by house insurance (assuming you have one and assuming you could prove there was an accident involved that cause it to "break")?




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Batman
Mad Scientist
28043 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650907 10-Feb-2021 11:11
Send private message

I suggest you call another technician to see if they can find the leak. If every tech in town says they can't then you got your answer.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

WoodyThemMilkMan

22 posts

Geek


  #2650909 10-Feb-2021 11:12
Send private message

I wouldn't think so. I expect it would be counted as wear and tear, as we aren't aware of any one event that could've let to the leak.



WoodyThemMilkMan

22 posts

Geek


  #2650911 10-Feb-2021 11:14
Send private message

Batman: I suggest you call another technician to see if they can find the leak. If every tech in town says they can't then you got your answer.

 

 

 

Yeah this is probably the answer. I guess it's hard to know who to trust. Someone might say they can fix it then it ends up costing double what they quoted.

lxsw20
2953 posts

Uber Geek


  #2650924 10-Feb-2021 11:39
Send private message

Agree on the second opinion. The low gas thing has been used as an excuse for unneeded services before, and you said yourself they are working fine. 

 

Heat pump servicing company fined $75,000 over scam

BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2650927 10-Feb-2021 11:44
Send private message

WoodyThemMilkMan:

 

Batman: I suggest you call another technician to see if they can find the leak. If every tech in town says they can't then you got your answer.

 

 

 

Yeah this is probably the answer. I guess it's hard to know who to trust. Someone might say they can fix it then it ends up costing double what they quoted.

 

 

If you disclosed your general location, you could probably get a recommendation. I can recommend one in Otago if required.

WoodyThemMilkMan

22 posts

Geek


  #2650935 10-Feb-2021 11:58
Send private message

I'm in Christchurch if anyone has recommendations.

 

 

 

Will start looking around for second opinions then. Thanks guys

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 