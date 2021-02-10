WoodyThemMilkMan:

Hi all

During our heat pump service we have found that the refrigerant is low. We have a multiroom outdoor unit connecting to 2 indoor units in 2 bedrooms. The heat pump is ~7 years old so is outside warranty. The advice from the technician was that we could re-gas/replace the refrigerant but finding the leak and repairing would be tricky due to being a multi room unit. Instead their advice is to replace with a like for like multi + 2 heat pumps, or to replace with two outdoor units and two indoor units.

This didn't sit well with me as both the outdoor and indoor units were operating fine. Surely fixing the leak and re-gassing can't be that expensive... can it? I can't tell if the technician was being really honest in saying that the costs can climb quickly when dealing with multis, or if they were trying to upsell me.

Just looking for some advice from someone with a bit more knowledge with these things that doesn't have a vested interest.