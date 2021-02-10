Thanks all, yeah it seems using a broker would be my best bet. I thought i could save a few more $s by doing it myself but I'm not sure all that hassle would be worth it. Also yeah safety's a big part, I know the main thought people have is "Cheap Chinese Products" but they are the exact same machines being sold on TradeMe for triple the cost which seems ridiculous. Sectioning the garage to begin with is a good idea, and as for cutting, the wood we will be using will only ever need 30-40% max anyway. Id prefer to spend a lot of time in the beginning getting my settings dialled in and getting it optimised so im not unnecessarily pushing more power through it than i need.

But yeah to begin with the machine would be tested properly. The water chiller would be added to keep the tube from failing in a couple of weeks. Exhaust fans will be purely so my garage doesn't smell of burning wood constantly! Then the next step would be getting an amp meter and temp guage installed. We will still use the diode to etch small wood products as it is a breeze to setup and engrave. We also won't be running the machine without being in the room, so far everything we would need the CO2 laser to do would be 30 mins tops. Although it's for a business it wont really be used constantly, probably 1-2 hours a day max. We have a fire extinguisher etc in the garage but I would imagine as long as i keep the machine maintained, cleaned and operating correctly etc the likelihood of a fire is minimal. Although you all have given me the thought that perhaps a 100W is just overkill for what we need. It just kind of makes sense seen as though the 100W tube is only an extra $100 over the 80W.

Anyway it's a while until i pull the trigger on this anyway, plenty of time to research how to improve our safety with it, thanks all!