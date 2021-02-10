Hi All,
I purchased a small Diode laser machine last year to start an engraving business. After learning the ropes and getting decent traction on the website etc I have decided to upgrade to a larger CO2 machine. Already have the model I want (https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32935003870.html). Will probably be the 100W Reci laser as I will only really be cutting 3-6mm acrylic and wood anyway and the 100W has more than enough power for that. I have the water chiller and I'll probably purchase a proper extraction fan but the bit I'm stuck on is how do people import the machines into NZ?
I understand the customs part and estimate the duty to pay at around $400-500 but I have no idea where to start with getting it after customs. The aliexpress ad will deliver to Auckland Port/Airport but anyone have any tips and info they could give on who I can go through to get it out of customs, onto a tail-lift truck and delivered to my home, also in Auckland. Can you do this alone or do you need a broker?
Thanks!