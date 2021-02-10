Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
CO2 Laser Cutter - Tips/Info Importing from China
#281315 10-Feb-2021 15:53
Hi All,

 

I purchased a small Diode laser machine last year to start an engraving business. After learning the ropes and getting decent traction on the website etc I have decided to upgrade to a larger CO2 machine. Already have the model I want (https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32935003870.html). Will probably be the 100W Reci laser as I will only really be cutting 3-6mm acrylic and wood anyway and the 100W has more than enough power for that. I have the water chiller and I'll probably purchase a proper extraction fan but the bit I'm stuck on is how do people import the machines into NZ?

 

I understand the customs part and estimate the duty to pay at around $400-500 but I have no idea where to start with getting it after customs. The aliexpress ad will deliver to Auckland Port/Airport but anyone have any tips and info they could give on who I can go through to get it out of customs, onto a tail-lift truck and delivered to my home, also in Auckland. Can you do this alone or do you need a broker?

 

Thanks!

  #2653210 10-Feb-2021 18:04
My m8 brought one of these about 8 or more years ago, I think his was FOB so he paid the shipping from china.

 

I believe he used a broker, It might have been mainfreight as they delivered the unit.

 

Be prepared for a lot of ancillary charges, that were as much as the initial freight cost itself. 

 

i.e

 

Biosecuirity, and Baf even

 

"Bunker Adjustment Factor or BAF is an additional surcharge levied on the ship operators to compensate for the fluctuations in the fuel prices. It was imposed to make up for the extra charges incurred during the shipment of goods."

 

 

 

If this is your first time use a broker. they should be able to quote you these charges to your door so there are no surprises. And domestic frieight can be almost as bad as the international component. 

 

 

 

My m8's laser eventually burnt his garage down, whist cutting signage so keep it clean. 

 

 

 

 

  #2654409 11-Feb-2021 09:02
I imported a couple of large items from the USA. As above, there's lots of fees; moving your box from one side of the airport to the other, Customs EDI fee, storage, etc, etc. And of course GST on each fee, but your business can at least claim that back. You really need a freight forwarder to deal with it, and of course they'll add their fee as well.

 

Is there duty on your laser? I'd have expected GST, but not duty.

 

 

  #2654636 11-Feb-2021 13:53
A general comment, before you put that into operation check the safety interlocks to make sure (a) they even exist and (b) they work as intended. That's a serious amount of power and any corners they've cut - and they will have cut corners - will lead to irreparable damage. Consider putting it in a screened-off area with a rule that no-one goes there while it's running, until you know it's safe.



  #2654657 11-Feb-2021 14:19
Thanks all, yeah it seems using a broker would be my best bet. I thought i could save a few more $s by doing it myself but I'm not sure all that hassle would be worth it. Also yeah safety's a big part, I know the main thought people have is "Cheap Chinese Products" but they are the exact same machines being sold on TradeMe for triple the cost which seems ridiculous. Sectioning the garage to begin with is a good idea, and as for cutting, the wood we will be using will only ever need 30-40% max anyway. Id prefer to spend a lot of time in the beginning getting my settings dialled in and getting it optimised so im not unnecessarily pushing more power through it than i need.

 

But yeah to begin with the machine would be tested properly. The water chiller would be added to keep the tube from failing in a couple of weeks. Exhaust fans will be purely so my garage doesn't smell of burning wood constantly! Then the next step would be getting an amp meter and temp guage installed. We will still use the diode to etch small wood products as it is a breeze to setup and engrave. We also won't be running the machine without being in the room, so far everything we would need the CO2 laser to do would be 30 mins tops. Although it's for a business it wont really be used constantly, probably 1-2 hours a day max. We have a fire extinguisher etc in the garage but I would imagine as long as i keep the machine maintained, cleaned and operating correctly etc the likelihood of a fire is minimal. Although you all have given me the thought that perhaps a 100W is just overkill for what we need. It just kind of makes sense seen as though the 100W tube is only an extra $100 over the 80W. 

 

Anyway it's a while until i pull the trigger on this anyway, plenty of time to research how to improve our safety with it, thanks all!

