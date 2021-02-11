I'm looking at making some vegetable planters out of wine barrels. Am thinking of using a half barrel upside down as a base, with another half barrel attached on top for the planting (so will kind of look like an hourglass). This will put the soil level at about waist height.

I haven't seen this done elsewhere, but I can't see why it wouldn't work. If figured some stainless steel coach bolts to fix them together and add drainage holes. Any reason why this wouldn't work?

I'm thinking of burning and brushing the exterior of the barrels, but what I'm not sure of is the best way to prevent the barrel rings from rusting? Does something like CRC Bright Zinc Rust Protection have a "bare metal" appearance - or does it look painted on? Since I'm hoping to burn the exterior I'd rather not use black coloured rust protection as I'd prefer a contrast with the rings.

Any thoughts, feedback, or suggestion appreciated.