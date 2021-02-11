Hey, so we have a GE50VAD Highwall in our lounge. Haven't used it since winter.

This evening when I went to clean the filters i knocked one of the vanes and the fan turned on to what seemed to be max speed. It only turned on when the vane was being moved then turned straight off.

So I went to turn it on and the fan went straight to max speed for a few moments then back to the programmed speed. The vane doesn't adjust when the heatpump is running, but if you manually move the vane the fan momentarily goes to max speed.

I've had a look and tried pulling any error messages but nothing seems to report any errors. Have tried turning it on and off at the external switch.

Anyone have any ideas?