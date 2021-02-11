Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#281334 11-Feb-2021 21:01
Hey, so we have a GE50VAD Highwall in our lounge. Haven't used it since winter.

 

This evening when I went to clean the filters i knocked one of the vanes and the fan turned on to what seemed to be max speed. It only turned on when the vane was being moved then turned straight off.

 

So I went to turn it on and the fan went straight to max speed for a few moments then back to the programmed speed. The vane doesn't adjust when the heatpump is running, but if you manually move the vane the fan momentarily goes to max speed.

 

I've had a look and tried pulling any error messages but nothing seems to report any errors. Have tried turning it on and off at the external switch.

 

Anyone have any ideas?

  #2655042 12-Feb-2021 10:05
Maybe there's a sensor in the vane motor that signals its position to the controller.  Then when you nudged the vane the controller fired things up to make sure it's in the right position.  Definitely the controller somehow knows the horizontal vane position.




McLean

  #2655092 12-Feb-2021 10:18
There is a sensor but it only detects if the vanes are inserted. If they are removed the unit stops and will only run when they're inserted again

