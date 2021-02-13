quickymart

I just moved into a new property and have moved all my furniture over. I have a front loading Samsung washing machine, purchased new from Noel Leeming in around October 2018.

I was doing a load of washing this morning and noticed that some of the rubber sealant inside (stopping the water from leaking out the door) has started crumbling and is basically disappearing.

I spoke to Samsung and they're going to see about sending someone out to look at it and determine what needs to happen next, but I was surprised when she asked me if I wanted to pay the cost of repairs, as the machine was "outside their 2 year warranty period". I would think a washing machine should last a lot longer than 2 years!

Also of note - I've noticed since moving here the water tastes kinda funny - is there any chance there's something in the water that could be causing the rubber sealant to disappear, or is it purely an unrelated coincidence?

Thanks in advance for any suggestions/feedback :)