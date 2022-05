IME, your expectations for what you would get from solar may be way too high. Solar still isn't worthwhile (my opinion of course) unless you are using the energy it is generating while it is being generated unless-

- You don't care about wasting money

- You care more about the environment than you do about money

- You are at home during the day to use the power, because storing it (maintenance for replacing expensive batteries over time) or selling it back to the grid does not make financial sense

- You are aware that it will not power your entire house, instead it will power certain CIRCUITS such as one with a water pump on it etc, therefore it is pretty difficult to use it totally efficiently because you will reach a limitation to what you can run on the inverter at the same time, meaning some things will remain grid-only

- You realise that energy sold back to the grid currently sits at (and has for a very long time) around 8c a unit when you're buying it at 22c+

- You reside in a "tiny home" where you could put all circuits thru the inverter and use it sensibly so that the inverter doesn't crash from overloading

I've seen so many installs where clients do not get what they are expecting. If you are going to be at home to use the energy, that is the only time I'd consider it personally