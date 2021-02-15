Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIY20mm conduit - split corners or couplers?

mdf

mdf

#281381 15-Feb-2021 09:42
We've got an aerial install of fibre, down the front of the house in conduit. One of the bends is pretty manky - solid conduit then a small bit of cable, then into flexi conduit. I'd like to put a proper corner there, but cannot slide a normal corner without disconnecting the fibre cable.

 

Do split conduit corners exist? I'm thinking a front and a back that can be placed around existing cable and then screwed together. I can find split flexi conduit, but my google fu has otherwise failed me. 

 

I've got a bit of flexibility with the setup. Ideally I'd like a 90 degree bend, but could probably make both a straight coupler and 180 degree bend work too.

davidcole
  #2656510 15-Feb-2021 10:33
I've only seen those junction boxes, where the corner comes off....but I don't think the ends seperate.

 

 




chevrolux
  #2656512 15-Feb-2021 10:44
Just split some flexi and saddle it nicely. None of the formed bends will be malleable enough to split and stretch.

Fred99
  #2656516 15-Feb-2021 10:54
You could get a 20mm "inspection elbow" which has a removable back piece, take that off, cut a small slot with a hacksaw etc at the backs of the flanges where they'll be out of sight,  slip the cable in, and glue the flexi and rigid conduit in to the flanges.



davidcole
  #2656517 15-Feb-2021 10:56
I wonder if you could take one of those junction boxes, sorry, terminology wrong, inspection elbow is what I'm thinking of:

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-32mm-grey-conduit-fittings-inspection-elbow_p0237260

 

I wonder if you could cut through the ends, and then when you screw it back together  if it would seal enough for use.

 

 




Nath5
  #2657953 16-Feb-2021 22:07
Vynco make them and some electrical wholesalers stock them although they all should be able to get them.

 

Looks like there is very limited sizes though

 

https://www.vynco.co.nz/application/files/5515/1976/7026/DONBOX_Brochure_2016.pdf

Bung
  #2657997 17-Feb-2021 07:56
AFAIK the conduit is just there for show. If it takes a 6mm slot in the back of the bend to get it over the fibre then do it. I made the mistake of thinking like a plumber and having all the fittings on hand to connect from the large Chorus continuous street duct (~30mm id) to the old NZPO conduit and new conduit I supplied but the Chorus installers weren't interested in sealed connections. They weren't using micro duct but something else that already had the fibre inside and it could have been direct buried. The neighbour across the road on the aerial side of the street has fibre going in the open top of some conduit. I haven’t checked whether there's a hole somewhere to let water out before the ETP or maybe they gunned some sealant in.

As we are at a beach I'd also bought plastic saddles that I wanted them to use instead of the zinc plated steel but apparently they had to use the steel for the photos of the finished install or they'd be sent back to redo it. Madness. I'll change them when I've got some SS screws to match the galv ones they used.

mdf

mdf

  #2658746 17-Feb-2021 22:12
Nath5:

Vynco make them and some electrical wholesalers stock them although they all should be able to get them.


Looks like there is very limited sizes though


https://www.vynco.co.nz/application/files/5515/1976/7026/DONBOX_Brochure_2016.pdf



That's great, I'll have a look for these.



mdf

mdf

  #2658749 17-Feb-2021 22:18
Bung: As we are at a beach I'd also bought plastic saddles that I wanted them to use instead of the zinc plated steel but apparently they had to use the steel for the photos of the finished install or they'd be sent back to redo it. Madness. I'll change them when I've got some SS screws to match the galv ones they used.


We're coastal too so I bought stainless saddles for them and they still insisted on using their own galvanised ones. With stainless steel screws. It looks like there's enough of a galvanic reaction with the salt in the air since they're all rusting around the screw. Thought it was just one of those things but have seen a few other installs where the same thing is happening.

I will substitute them out whem I fix up the corner.

Froglotion
  #2660010 19-Feb-2021 23:15
I'd just split an elbow down the middle and glue it back together, won't notice it's been done.

 

 

