We've got an aerial install of fibre, down the front of the house in conduit. One of the bends is pretty manky - solid conduit then a small bit of cable, then into flexi conduit. I'd like to put a proper corner there, but cannot slide a normal corner without disconnecting the fibre cable.
Do split conduit corners exist? I'm thinking a front and a back that can be placed around existing cable and then screwed together. I can find split flexi conduit, but my google fu has otherwise failed me.
I've got a bit of flexibility with the setup. Ideally I'd like a 90 degree bend, but could probably make both a straight coupler and 180 degree bend work too.