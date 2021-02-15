

AFAIK the conduit is just there for show. If it takes a 6mm slot in the back of the bend to get it over the fibre then do it. I made the mistake of thinking like a plumber and having all the fittings on hand to connect from the large Chorus continuous street duct (~30mm id) to the old NZPO conduit and new conduit I supplied but the Chorus installers weren't interested in sealed connections. They weren't using micro duct but something else that already had the fibre inside and it could have been direct buried. The neighbour across the road on the aerial side of the street has fibre going in the open top of some conduit. I haven’t checked whether there's a hole somewhere to let water out before the ETP or maybe they gunned some sealant in.



As we are at a beach I'd also bought plastic saddles that I wanted them to use instead of the zinc plated steel but apparently they had to use the steel for the photos of the finished install or they'd be sent back to redo it. Madness. I'll change them when I've got some SS screws to match the galv ones they used.