I am building small solar system and looking for lifepo04 batteries. Most people seems to be getting the Lifepo4 280Ah 3.2V available from Aliexpress or Alibaba. I can find few guys in Australia who ordered them without any issue (some GST etc depending on the value of course), even via air shipping.

I am just wondering if anyone has done that in New Zealand, I know that the rules are strict especially for li-ion batteries, but lifepo04 are way safer and both AliExpress and Alibaba offer shipping to NZ, although quite expensive, however still way cheaper than any other option available in NZ.

I assume if one orders them and they labelled and shipped properly (as dangerous goods or whatever is appropriate) and shipped by sea to be safer it should arrive and clear custom just fine, aye? Or am I mistaken?

Feel free to point me to previous discussion, but I could not get anything related to Lifepo4 batteries. Thanks