ForumsHome Workshop DIYLifepo4 cells shipping to New Zealand?
keldy

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#281414 16-Feb-2021 14:48
I am building small solar system and looking for lifepo04 batteries. Most people seems to be getting the Lifepo4 280Ah 3.2V available from Aliexpress or Alibaba. I can find few guys in Australia who ordered them without any issue (some GST etc depending on the value of course), even via air shipping.

 

I am just wondering if anyone has done that in New Zealand, I know that the rules are strict especially for li-ion batteries, but lifepo04 are way safer and both AliExpress and Alibaba offer shipping to NZ, although quite expensive, however still way cheaper than any other option available in NZ.

 

I assume if one orders them and they labelled and shipped properly (as dangerous goods or whatever is appropriate) and shipped by sea to be safer it should arrive and clear custom just fine, aye? Or am I mistaken?

 

Feel free to point me to previous discussion, but I could not get anything related to Lifepo4 batteries. Thanks

 

 

 

 

timmmay
18390 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2657598 16-Feb-2021 15:24
Best talk to whoever is shipping it, and a boat is probably a better option than a plane. Even shipping a Kindle back to the USA was very expensive by air.

gchiu
1206 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR

  #2657703 16-Feb-2021 17:43
I think you'll find shipping by sea isn't a standard option unless buying in industrial bulk from Alibaba.

keldy

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2657714 16-Feb-2021 17:57
Correct, on AliExpress you do not get to choose, however on Alibaba they were more than happy to quote for shipping via air or sea, I am just hesitant as I am not sure what the Custom will do when they get it. I know that GST, duty will be added to the cost that is fine. The question stands is that allowed to ship lifepo4 batteries from China to NZ or could they discard them at the border and I can potentially loose all my money. 



gchiu
1206 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR

  #2657737 16-Feb-2021 18:39
I don't see why you would have your LiPO4 battery seized unless it was filled with the wrong white powder.  But you might have to fill in an import customs document which can be a pain.

