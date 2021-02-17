We're wanting to cover a 3x6m area of deck cost effectively in Auckland, and we've looked at both professional installs and DIY solutions.
I've taken a look at the council regulations and it appears we still need a consent as the area covered will be outside existing doors/windows. In addition as is covered it would be classed as a verandah
Has anyone been thru the process recently and can provide
- Guidance on the council process
- Recommendations on DIY vs professional installs.
Ideally we want something where we can also add some pull down sides to more all year round use.