We're wanting to cover a 3x6m area of deck cost effectively in Auckland, and we've looked at both professional installs and DIY solutions.

I've taken a look at the council regulations and it appears we still need a consent as the area covered will be outside existing doors/windows. In addition as is covered it would be classed as a verandah

Has anyone been thru the process recently and can provide

Guidance on the council process

Recommendations on DIY vs professional installs.

Ideally we want something where we can also add some pull down sides to more all year round use.