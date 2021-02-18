Hey all
I'm currently building a deck, and using 90mm x 140mm bearers, constructed from 2x 45mm x 140mm SG8 H3.2 pieces of timber. I have followed the NZ building standards for creating built-up members https://www.buildmagazine.org.nz/index.php/articles/show/built-up-members-2. Oh yea, I also used No More Nails before nailing. But still there is a gap appearing between the members, and I am concerned the water that gets between them will accelerate the degradation of the timber. Wondering if I should silicone the gap, not sure how that would go on bare, wet, treated timber. Or is there another product? Or... am I just worrying about nothing??
Cheers