I think you're probably worrying about nothing.

Greater then H3.2 treatment such as H4 is for ground (ie soil) or direct concrete contact (ie piles etc).

I wouldn't have used no more nails - that's probably set hard and you wouldn't be able to reduce the size of the gap now even if you tried.

The deck we built (engineer designed) has 2 x 190 x 45, they're not nailed together at all, but held together with 2 x 10mm coach bolts and washers spaced at IIRC 600mm centres.