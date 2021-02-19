Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHow to find ducted heating air leak
timmmay

18400 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#281456 19-Feb-2021 08:11
Send private message

We have a new ducted heating system. When we turn it on the house starts to smell like the roof space, which has a distinctive smell especially when it's hot. It's the smell of old wood, three types of insulation, borer poison (which is apparently harmless to humans), etc, etc, in an old house. Last time I smelled it I went into the ceiling space and found a rip in the ventilation system duct, which I fixed and the smell went away.

 

The heat pump supplier said they have checked but cannot find the source of the smell ingress. I suspect they think I'm making it up.

 

Any suggestions how we might find the leak? It must be between the air return and the heat pump input, not on the output between the heat pump and diffusers. I wondered if fake smoke from the hardware store meant for testing smoke alarms might help, spray it in particular locations and see if it comes out the vents, but it might disperse through the motor and not be visible.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
geoffwnz
1076 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2659419 19-Feb-2021 09:25
Send private message

My first thought was some sort of smoke/fog generator also.  But that's potentially hard to isolate.  Can you disconnect an end and shine a light inside the ducting and then check for pinpoint holes down the pipe?

 

Of course, it might be one of the ends that's not fully sealed on its fitting.

 

How good are the filtration parts at removing all smells from the source air?




MotorDrive Rallying

timmmay

18400 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2659503 19-Feb-2021 10:20
Send private message

A light on a disconnected duct is a good idea. Access is a bit tricky but I'll suggest that. Double layer ducts as well I'm told, insulation between the layers.

 

I have no idea what filters are in place or how good the filters are. I suspect the only filter is a simple one in the return grill so it if we put smoke into the ceiling cavity it won't be filtered out. The ventilation system which is separate has HEPA and charcoal filters so the house air is reasonably fresh. The ducted pump should just be circulating this fresh air, positive pressure pushes some air out of the house when it's turned on. We don't really want dirty ceiling cavity air in the house.

blackjack17
1460 posts

Uber Geek


  #2659506 19-Feb-2021 10:25
Send private message

could you close off all the vents and then put it on max and work your way along the pipes listening




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit



timmmay

18400 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2659510 19-Feb-2021 10:42
Send private message

blackjack17:

 

could you close off all the vents and then put it on max and work your way along the pipes listening

 

 

The company did put the system on max fan to check. Closing off all vents probably wouldn't help, it means the heat pump is pushing air through that has nowhere to go so it could cause problems on the output as those things have pretty huge motors in them. The ducted unit in the roof is the size of a coffee table and on high it pushes a lot of air through.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27676 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659515 19-Feb-2021 10:54
Send private message

i'm not sure if pressurizing the duct is a good idea. you might create new leaks




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

timmmay

18400 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2659518 19-Feb-2021 11:02
Send private message

Batman:

 

i'm not sure if pressurizing the duct is a good idea. you might create new leaks

 

 

Yeah, pushing through a closed duct the air has to go somewhere. There are roof dampers that I can open and close, but if I close them all I already accidentally found that air goes through anyway, probably not good for it though. The installers set up the dampers so that the control positions are inconsistent, so adjusting them was difficult until I asked them to fix it.

MadEngineer
2986 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2659537 19-Feb-2021 11:48
Send private message

Spray your strongest smelling perfume in small spot quantities around suspected areas, keeping the spray from wafting to other areas until you can find the smell coming out of the vents

Alternatively use multiple different perfumes and spray one at each extreme of the system one at a time until you start to smell it, then you’ll know from which area it’s in. Allow the smell to dissipate or change the perfume to further narrow it down.

Dabbing pure essential oils might be a healthier option




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



duckDecoy
548 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2659542 19-Feb-2021 11:57
Send private message

I'd first check the filter itself.  Make sure it is fitted properly, and not an el cheapo.

timmmay

18400 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2659555 19-Feb-2021 12:11
Send private message

duckDecoy:

 

I'd first check the filter itself.  Make sure it is fitted properly, and not an el cheapo.

 

 

Everything came direct from Panasonic. The filter is inside the return vent so I don't think this could be the cause.

RunningMan
7002 posts

Uber Geek


  #2659802 19-Feb-2021 14:34
Send private message

Has it done this since installation, or is the smell new?

timmmay

18400 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2659871 19-Feb-2021 15:17
Send private message

RunningMan:

Has it done this since installation, or is the smell new?



Both. The system is two weeks old.

RunningMan
7002 posts

Uber Geek


  #2659874 19-Feb-2021 15:26
Send private message

Are the plenums sealed to the roof unit? You might find if they are screws or riveted then there is an air leak around the plenum, or even along the seams of the plenum. Duct tape along the seams would cure it.

Kickinbac
357 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2659978 19-Feb-2021 20:33
Send private message

timmmay:
RunningMan:

Has it done this since installation, or is the smell new?



Both. The system is two weeks old.


I was going to say to replace the flexi duct. Chances are that the internal flexi has split. Some silver flexi will split down the wire and keep unraveling. The external sleeve of an insulated flexiduct usually stops air but needs to be taped properly. So possibly leaking in two places.

timmmay

18400 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2659988 19-Feb-2021 21:54
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

Are the plenums sealed to the roof unit? You might find if they are screws or riveted then there is an air leak around the plenum, or even along the seams of the plenum. Duct tape along the seams would cure it.

 

 

I'll have a look tomorrow thanks.

 

Kickinbac:

I was going to say to replace the flexi duct. Chances are that the internal flexi has split. Some silver flexi will split down the wire and keep unraveling. The external sleeve of an insulated flexiduct usually stops air but needs to be taped properly. So possibly leaking in two places.

 

Interesting, worth considering. If I was the vendor that put brand new ducting in I would probably want some kind of evidence before I did that. So I guess I still need a prove there is a leak before they would do something like that. It's probably a couple of hundreds dollars worth of ducting just between the return grill and the heat pump. They weren't super careful with ducting, maybe they split it, I had them replace the heat pump outdoor unit top cover because they put a few big scratches in it as well. They did a good job generally though as far as I can tell.

andrewNZ
2487 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2660019 19-Feb-2021 23:56
Send private message

If you are smelling roof in the house, then there is little point in checking the ducting and fittings output (blow) side of the fan.
The leak surely has to be coming from the input (suction) side of the system.

Putting the system on high and hoping to hear leaks seems unlikely to yield results either, the fan will probably make more noise than the leak.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 