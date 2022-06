I'm just going through this myself, I've been replacing old mismatched knobs with lever handles.

I spent a couple of days opening the bathroom door and hitting the end of the lever handle as I walked in, soon worked that out :)

Also don't underestimate the amount of work involved in changing the hardware, in my case the new lock required a 25mm hole, the old lock was quite a bit of a different shape, and I had to shape a plug to fill the exiting hole and redrill it, then there is all the chiseling and filling to tidy it up, including the striker plate. I've done 4 doors so far, around a day each.

For the entrance door I found a handle that looks like a lever set, but is push/pull, pretty handy when your arms are full...