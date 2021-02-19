need a new level anybody got suggestions or would a straight edge be better
don't want a cheap crappie level
I have a 1200mm (I think) Stanley Fat Max level, nice and light but well made. Try them instore against objects to make sure you get one that is accurate. They all should be... but trying it on the ground in both directions should put the bubble at the same distance from center if it's bang on. If that makes sense. On the exact same bit of floor.
Stabila or Stanley. I wouldn't use anything else.
I'm no expert in levels but I've heard that Stabila is a good brand.
don't know whether to go with stanley or stabila
If you have a budget then let that decide. Both brands are reputable. Stabila is usually more expensive but was the "standard" for trades people for yonks.
had a cheap craft right level and it was useless
What was wrong? As Froglotion says, all spirit levels can be checked for accuracy by checking in one direction, then turning the level around. (end to end)
Empire levels are good too.
Dropping any level can affect its accuracy, do you know for sure that yours wasn't dropped?
I have a Stanley Fat Max digital level. It's off, from factory, and I still haven't got round to calibrating it. Wouldn't buy again, might be a good level once I calibrate it, but it could at least be accurate from new.
i think mine got dropped of the roof
my budget is around $200
I'm running https://www.bunnings.co.nz/stabila-1200mm-spirit-level_p0216951
no issues an suits me fine for what i do.....what are your requirements?
i am a builder so i want quality and don't want to have to replace a level every 2 or 3 weeks
OK