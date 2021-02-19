Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY spirit level replacement
tar34

11 posts

Geek


#281473 19-Feb-2021 17:23
need a new level anybody got suggestions or would a straight edge be better

 

don't want a cheap crappie level   

Froglotion
191 posts

Master Geek


  #2659926 19-Feb-2021 17:27
I have a 1200mm (I think) Stanley Fat Max level, nice and light but well made. Try them instore against objects to make sure you get one that is accurate. They all should be... but trying it on the ground in both directions should put the bubble at the same distance from center if it's bang on. If that makes sense. On the exact same bit of floor. 

Senecio
1474 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2659927 19-Feb-2021 17:29
Stabila or Stanley. I wouldn't use anything else.

tar34

11 posts

Geek


  #2659928 19-Feb-2021 17:30
don't know whether to go with stanley or stabila  



tar34

11 posts

Geek


  #2659929 19-Feb-2021 17:32
had a cheap craft right level and it was useless 

Journeyman
868 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2659941 19-Feb-2021 18:01
I'm no expert in levels but I've heard that Stabila is a good brand.

wally22
447 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659944 19-Feb-2021 18:16
tar34:

 

don't know whether to go with stanley or stabila  

 

 

If you have a budget then let that decide. Both brands are reputable. Stabila is usually more expensive but was the "standard" for trades people for yonks.

decibel
198 posts

Master Geek


  #2659947 19-Feb-2021 18:19
tar34:

 

had a cheap craft right level and it was useless 

 

What was wrong?  As Froglotion says, all spirit levels can be checked for accuracy by checking in one direction, then turning the level around. (end to end)

 

 



snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2659961 19-Feb-2021 19:19
Empire levels are good too.

 

Dropping any level can affect its accuracy, do you know for sure that yours wasn't dropped?

gbwelly
1135 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2659962 19-Feb-2021 19:19
I have a Stanley Fat Max digital level. It's off, from factory, and I still haven't got round to calibrating it. Wouldn't buy again, might be a good level once I calibrate it, but it could at least be accurate from new.

 

 







tar34

11 posts

Geek


  #2659969 19-Feb-2021 20:04
i think mine got dropped of the roof 

 

my budget is around $200 

hsvhel
799 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2659972 19-Feb-2021 20:10
I'm running https://www.bunnings.co.nz/stabila-1200mm-spirit-level_p0216951

 

no issues an suits me fine for what i do.....what are your requirements?

tar34

11 posts

Geek


  #2659973 19-Feb-2021 20:14
i am a builder so i want quality and don't want to have to replace a level every 2 or 3 weeks 

hsvhel
799 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2659977 19-Feb-2021 20:33
tar34:

 

i am a builder so i want quality and don't want to have to replace a level every 2 or 3 weeks 

 

 

OK 

