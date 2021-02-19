need a mitre saw for doing a house renovation any recommendations
More information required. If you're just doing something simple like building an internal wall and only need to make a relatively small number of cuts, the Ozito PXC 210mm 18V Compound Mitre Saw works well. If you'll be doing hundreds of cuts per day, then that's probably not the way to go.
i will be doing a whole house alteration so will be doing quite a lot of cutting
i own lots of dewalt and makita gear so i think i with stick with those brands when choosing a mitre saw
So, you are a "builder", doing a "whole house alteration"...who owns heaps of Dewalt and Makita gear and have a need to ask about spirit levels and mitre saws in two DIY threads.
Nah bro.........
hsvhel:
So, you are a "builder", doing a "whole house alteration"...who owns heaps of Dewalt and Makita gear and have a need to ask about spirit levels and mitre saws in two DIY threads.
Nah bro.........
Yup, with you on this. Something doesn't add up.
Do you have a budget?
I splashed out on a festool mitre saw a few years ago and love it but it was an upgrade from cheapy black an decker I originally had so anything else would have been better really..
The trigger is inline with the blade which just makes it feel a lot more comfortable to cut with
soo much information that hasn't been provided
corded or cordless?
what size timber do you plan on cutting?
do you need a stand?
dust extraction?
likely more
dt:
Do you have a budget?
I splashed out on a festool mitre saw a few years ago and love it but it was an upgrade from cheapy black an decker I originally had so anything else would have been better really..
The trigger is inline with the blade which just makes it feel a lot more comfortable to cut with
Lol straight to festool!
Budget and more information would be good. Big difference between a $299 saw and a $2k saw.
If you don't want to spend the full amount on the dewalt mitre saw or the other brands one.
Go for the Black and Decker Mitre Saw - Dewalt makes the black and decker stuff anyway
WinNZ90:
If you don't want to spend the full amount on the dewalt mitre saw or the other brands one.
Go for the Black and Decker Mitre Saw - Dewalt makes the black and decker stuff anyway
Yeah I wouldn't go expecting the same quality from B&D as Dewalt. Same as Bosch Blue vs Bosch Green, they are built to a price point.
Also I like how this ridiculous thread found a purpose.
nash:
Thinks it's the other way round B&D make Dewalt as their premium brand.
My bad yes, Stanley Black and Decker owns the Dewalt brand, that teachers me for listening to a 'Building Expert' from Carters when it comes to tools