new mitre saw
tar34

11 posts

Geek


#281474 19-Feb-2021 17:35
need a mitre saw for doing a house renovation any recommendations 

 1 | 2
SirHumphreyAppleby
1957 posts

Uber Geek


  #2659938 19-Feb-2021 17:45
More information required. If you're just doing something simple like building an internal wall and only need to make a relatively small number of cuts, the Ozito PXC 210mm 18V Compound Mitre Saw works well. If you'll be doing hundreds of cuts per day, then that's probably not the way to go.

 

 

tar34

11 posts

Geek


  #2659968 19-Feb-2021 19:59
i will be doing a whole house alteration so will be doing quite a lot of cutting 

tar34

11 posts

Geek


  #2659971 19-Feb-2021 20:07
i own lots of dewalt and makita gear so i think i with stick with those brands when choosing a mitre saw  



Kickinbac
357 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2659974 19-Feb-2021 20:21
I bought a Bosch GCM10GDL for $800 on special at the Powertool Centre about 12 months ago. It is the type with the pivot arm so it can go hard up to a wall. I love it, so powerful and accurate.
This was upgrade from a 10” Ryobi sliding mitre saw that I had for over 10 years that cost $300, that was fine for all sorts of building work I did, framing, decks etc.

hsvhel
799 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2659979 19-Feb-2021 20:37
So, you are a "builder", doing a "whole house alteration"...who owns heaps of Dewalt and Makita gear and have a need to ask about spirit levels and mitre saws in two DIY threads.

 

Nah bro.........

networkn
27166 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659981 19-Feb-2021 20:43
hsvhel:

 

So, you are a "builder", doing a "whole house alteration"...who owns heaps of Dewalt and Makita gear and have a need to ask about spirit levels and mitre saws in two DIY threads.

 

Nah bro.........

 

 

 

 

Yup, with you on this. Something doesn't add up.

 

 

panther2
182 posts

Master Geek


  #2659989 19-Feb-2021 21:55
Got the 305mm ryobi sliding mitre saw, works well so far except the dust collection is mediocre



dt

dt
1071 posts

Uber Geek


  #2659993 19-Feb-2021 22:15
Do you have a budget?

 

I splashed out on a festool mitre saw a few years ago and love it but it was an upgrade from cheapy black an decker I originally had so anything else would have been better really.. 

 

The trigger is inline with the blade which just makes it feel a lot more comfortable to cut with 

Jase2985
11506 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660049 20-Feb-2021 10:00
soo much information that hasn't been provided

 

corded or cordless?

 

what size timber do you plan on cutting?

 

do you need a stand?

 

dust extraction?

 

likely more

 

 

Kickinbac
357 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2660055 20-Feb-2021 10:18
dt:

 

Do you have a budget?

 

I splashed out on a festool mitre saw a few years ago and love it but it was an upgrade from cheapy black an decker I originally had so anything else would have been better really.. 

 

The trigger is inline with the blade which just makes it feel a lot more comfortable to cut with 

 

 

 

 

Lol straight to festool!
Budget and more information would be good. Big difference between a $299 saw and a $2k saw. 

WinNZ90
196 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2660187 20-Feb-2021 19:42
If you don't want to spend the full amount on the dewalt mitre saw or the other brands one.

 

 

 

Go for the Black and Decker Mitre Saw - Dewalt makes the black and decker stuff anyway

nash
12 posts

Geek


  #2662416 25-Feb-2021 01:00
I'm just completing a full house reno, 5 years in the making... the dewalt drop saw and stand have been amazing.

Only hit a couple of limitations on cutting width when I thought I should have brought the sliding model instead.

nash
12 posts

Geek


  #2662417 25-Feb-2021 01:01
WinNZ90:

If you don't want to spend the full amount on the dewalt mitre saw or the other brands one.


 


Go for the Black and Decker Mitre Saw - Dewalt makes the black and decker stuff anyway



Thinks it's the other way round B&D make Dewalt as their premium brand.

lxsw20
2872 posts

Uber Geek


  #2662420 25-Feb-2021 03:07
Yeah I wouldn't go expecting the same quality from B&D as Dewalt. Same as Bosch Blue vs Bosch Green, they are built to a price point. 

 

 

 

Also I like how this ridiculous thread found a purpose. 

WinNZ90
196 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2662758 25-Feb-2021 19:43
nash:

Thinks it's the other way round B&D make Dewalt as their premium brand.

 

 

 

My bad yes, Stanley Black and Decker owns the Dewalt brand, that teachers me for listening to a 'Building Expert' from Carters when it comes to tools

 1 | 2
