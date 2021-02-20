quickymart:

I've recently moved address to an apartment in a body corporate situation. No issues there, but I think there's an issue with the quality of the water.

Since moving here I've noticed I get the occasional sore stomach after drinking too much water (so does one of my boys) and my hot drinks taste weird - something which never happened at my last place. Refrigerating the water overnight doesn't seem to make any difference.

A friend suggested getting one of these: https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/brita-on-tap-advanced-filtration-system/R2621204.html?gclsrc=aw.ds&ds_rl=1268368&ds_rl=1268368&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI0p-H94347gIVyhErCh1cfgSdEAQYASABEgJS6_D_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

They also mentioned something about the water maybe being "hard" at this address - whatever that means. Of note is that the tap in bathroom always has a pinkish surface around the drain, not sure if this is related or not. The last place had this as well, but it took ages for it to happen.

However before I run out and buy one of those water filters, should I get the water tested first? Do I need to run this past my landlord, the body corporate or the council to do this, or should I just buy one of those units and hope for the best?