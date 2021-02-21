Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Does anyone know what this cable might be?
NzVanFan

#281498 21-Feb-2021 18:11
About to get the carpet replaced and found some wires behind a cabinet that's I'd long forgotten about.  Not sure what they are connected to (if anything) but does anyone know what it might be?  Thanks in advance.

 

 

 

Bung
  #2660617 21-Feb-2021 18:34
Can't remember wire colours but old NZPO had a tru-rip phone cable that looked similar.

chevrolux
  #2660623 21-Feb-2021 18:54
Yep, an old 8-way tru-rip cable. If you don't have a POTS phone line anymore, don't worry about it!

neb

neb
  #2660665 21-Feb-2021 18:59
It's round rather than flat though, that combined with the grey sheath makes it look more like generic bell wire, but the fact that it's figure-8 with four more wires in the other one is a bit odd. No shielding that I can see so not speaker cable either.



richms
  #2660676 21-Feb-2021 19:22
Ive seen that before used for phone stuff where there was an antique phone system installed in the past, to the fancy phone with toggle switches on it for who knows what.




Richard rich.ms

neb

neb
  #2660681 21-Feb-2021 19:30
richms:

Ive seen that before used for phone stuff where there was an antique phone system installed in the past, to the fancy phone with toggle switches on it for who knows what.

 

 

Summoning the servants of course:

 

 

NzVanFan

  #2660728 21-Feb-2021 19:38
Thanks for the replies. Doubt this house had "staff" - it's just a solid brick bungalow! 

 

This part of the house would have been the lounge at one stage so I'm guessing it's the phone.

D1023319
  #2661094 22-Feb-2021 13:02
Bung: Can't remember wire colours but old NZPO had a tru-rip phone cable that looked similar.


From memory bought from MM cables

