About to get the carpet replaced and found some wires behind a cabinet that's I'd long forgotten about. Not sure what they are connected to (if anything) but does anyone know what it might be? Thanks in advance.
richms:
Ive seen that before used for phone stuff where there was an antique phone system installed in the past, to the fancy phone with toggle switches on it for who knows what.
Summoning the servants of course:
Thanks for the replies. Doubt this house had "staff" - it's just a solid brick bungalow!
This part of the house would have been the lounge at one stage so I'm guessing it's the phone.
Bung: Can't remember wire colours but old NZPO had a tru-rip phone cable that looked similar.