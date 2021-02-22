roderickh:

GZ community,



My cousin in law purchased a house recently and after their settlement noted that their ONT had a missing power supply plug. We simply ordered one from chorus for them online.



We didn’t have much involvement if any with their house search and hunt but now that issues are arising and given their lack of English proficiency they asked for our help.



When the plug arrived, we booted the ONT to realise that there was a potential issue with the fibre line - and we suggested getting chorus out to the property to assess issue.



The chorus tech suggests that the fibre line may have been damaged under the concrete driveway and they’ll need to dig up the concrete to repair.



Upon some research, I am led to believe that the Property was a do up flick on sell type and I suspect the driveway was done relatively recently by the last owner/developer/investor.



Their lawyer is also a complete useless ***** who suggested I read up on a recent NZH article and opt for 5G wireless broadband instead of fibre.



Does the cousin in law have any leg to stand on given checking an ONT is not a common DD practise, and that you won’t generally be carrying a non standard power supply plug on open homes or are they s*** out of luck?



