Anyone with Flick Electric?
LostBoyNZ

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281517 22-Feb-2021 15:34
I'm looking to sign up to Flick Electric for our new house, and it looks like they have a referral promo running where both people get $100 credit, nice.

 

If anyone is on Flick and has a referral code, I'll use it.

hhan
110 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2661186 22-Feb-2021 16:34
PMed

LostBoyNZ

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2661194 22-Feb-2021 16:52
Thanks, submitted now :)

Zeon
3858 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2661217 22-Feb-2021 17:43
I used them for a while. Its a good concept and something we should be embracing more (well it may sting a bit in Texas!).

 

I rememeber I switched to Genesis after about 6 months as prices were consistently high due to a power station being offline. I then moved to Electric Kiwi.

 

I was still on their newsletter though and was considering switching back but they sent some political content unrelated to electricity and I decided I wouldn't consider them as a result......




Speedtest 2019-10-14



timmmay
18404 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2661237 22-Feb-2021 18:35
I moved to Electric Kiwi as Flick prices were consistently high for a couple of months a couple of years back during a drought. I also got sick of having to actively manage a utility - it was even worse than Powershop.

