Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYNZ house building is there a light at the end of the tunnel?
olivernz

297 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#281540 23-Feb-2021 21:21
Send private message

Hi all

I need to vent somewhere before I burst (sorry folks!!).

So, embarking on house build. Going passive house thinking I may get a descent build BUT....

It turns out I think I now know why NZ has such sub standard housing stock! All the building materials seem to come straight out of the 80ies or 90ies.

No idea what rock/mineral wool is, never mind any clue why you'd use it. No proper PEX piping system (i.e. Uponor PEX), nothing equating to ZIP exterior sheeting, I'll just keep it short and say mains power design -nuff said-, never mind those laughable double glazed windows with solid aluminium frames. And the the worst is the the so called SMEs haven't got a clue.

I've talked to architects/building companies that have no clue what thermal bridges are (or play dumb for whatever reason), that say a 90mm wall is something good or that building to NZ building code is just fine (sorry, NZ building code is MINIMUM requirement!!!!).

Under those circumstances no wonder there is no hope in sight for NZ housing. (Also dawning on me why the Transmission gully maybe isn't completed yet!!)

I have removed the copious amounts of expertises in the above. Add them freely to get a gist of how seething I am at the moment. (And this is not directed at a specific person or company but an industry).

Oliver

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
antoniosk
2238 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661962 23-Feb-2021 21:28
Send private message

What is your point of comparison?

 

 




________

 

Antoniosk

 

 

Click to see full size

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6207 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2661984 23-Feb-2021 22:20
Send private message

Keep moving until you find the right people - you don’t discuss Lamborghinis in a Toyota dealership.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27683 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661987 23-Feb-2021 22:46
Send private message

where u based? i know an architect who specializes in this area ...




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



olivernz

297 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2661997 23-Feb-2021 23:22
Send private message

Good analogy with the Toyota. Thanks! Very fitting.

As for architect I have one but the problem is none of them have a chance if their hands are tied behind their back and we can't get the materials for some descent build.

My point of comparison is Europe and US/Canada.

As I said, this is a new penny that dropped. I never thought that this would be the issue I faced. I always thought it would just be too expensive to build with good materials but not that it would be impossible because there's no getting hold of them.

jarledb
Webhead
2793 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661999 23-Feb-2021 23:23
Send private message

I don't know this company (other than they having a presence in Kapiti Coast), and I am no expert in building. But I am from Norway and used to properly insulated houses and have lived in them most of my life.

 

The eHaus Euro seem to be set up to build "the proper way", without the NZ "double glazed alu windows".

 

Renting a house that was built 3 years ago and have to turn on the heat to keep 22 degrees inside when it goes below 15 degrees outside. To me that is crazy.

 

Norwegian houses you wouldn't turn on the heat before the temperatures go below 0 degrees. Last place I lived the underfloor heating in the bathroom kept the apartment warm on its own until it was -15 degrees outside.

gzt

gzt
13481 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2662003 23-Feb-2021 23:42
Send private message

It turns out I think I now know why NZ has such sub standard housing stock! All the building materials seem to come straight out of the 80ies or 90ies.

Sometimes I feel like NZ residential building innovation basically stopped in the 80's. Sure, there are a few things changed mainly aimed at price reduction. Some people point at local monopolies as the issue. On the plus side, the government mandates on insulation standard and double glazing had a very positive result. Maybe more of the same is needed elsewhere in residential construction.

Handle9
7566 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2662008 24-Feb-2021 06:30
Send private message

PEX has an appalling reputation in NZ due to mass failures. NZ tradesmen won't touch it.

Rockwool and mineral wool used to be sold but the combination of the supply chain cartels and high cost made it uneconomic.

NZ is a tiny market and you won't get a huge range of products. It's the way it is and won't change.



Dynamic
3356 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2662011 24-Feb-2021 07:20
Send private message

You specifically mentioned ali windows...  I've had impressive results from http://homerit.co.nz/ uPVC window replacements.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Bung
4486 posts

Uber Geek


  #2662015 24-Feb-2021 07:58
Send private message

Handle9: PEX has an appalling reputation in NZ due to mass failures. NZ tradesmen won't touch it.

Rockwool and mineral wool used to be sold but the combination of the supply chain cartels and high cost made it uneconomic.

NZ is a tiny market and you won't get a huge range of products. It's the way it is and won't change.


"PEX has an appalling reputation in NZ" please tell us more- all the usual suspects are still advertising PEX. Aqualine list UPONOR PEX-A

Knauf Earthwool sold by Bunnings is a rockwool.


The ZIP sheathing mentioned by the OP seems to be regarded as the best thing since sliced bread or "a failure waiting to happen" depending on who you believe.


PS Toyota have won the LMP class at Le Mans for the last 3 years. I've forgotten the attribution but it has been said that you need 20/20 vision when looking at Italian cars, they all look good if you don't spend more than 20 minutes and stand 20m back.

Handle9
7566 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2662018 24-Feb-2021 08:14
Send private message

Bung:
Handle9: PEX has an appalling reputation in NZ due to mass failures. NZ tradesmen won't touch it.

Rockwool and mineral wool used to be sold but the combination of the supply chain cartels and high cost made it uneconomic.

NZ is a tiny market and you won't get a huge range of products. It's the way it is and won't change.


"PEX has an appalling reputation in NZ" please tell us more- all the usual suspects are still advertising PEX. Aqualine list UPONOR PEX-A

Knauf Earthwool sold by Bunnings is a rockwool.


The ZIP sheathing mentioned by the OP seems to be regarded as the best thing since sliced bread or "a failure waiting to happen" depending on who you believe.


PS Toyota have won the LMP class at Le Mans for the last 3 years. I've forgotten the attribution but it has been said that you need 20/20 vision when looking at Italian cars, they all look good if you don't spend more than 20 minutes and stand 20m back.


Yeah sorry you're right I got dux and PEX mixed up - it's late here.

Google knauf and fletchers and you'll see a lovely trail of litigation.

olivernz

297 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2662024 24-Feb-2021 08:30
Send private message

@Handle9/@Bung : PEX never had issues in NZ. It's the Polybutelene that has the issues and that's still the crap they are trying to hawk today. PEX is lkightyears ahead of that stuff. (also beware there is several PEX categories for different uses)

 

@Bung: Knauff Earthwool is Fibreglass! https://www.knaufinsulation.co.nz/products/earthwool-glasswool-insulation-ceiling-batt But nice to see the marketing works 😆

 

@Bung: I knew a Ferrari owner that was never happier than when he bought his Porsche 😂

 

@jarledb : Yes, eHaus is currently one of the best options it seems (see PM).

 

@Dynamic : My windows will be from Germany. It's a new build not replacement.

 

 

 

@gzt: Yeah kudos for Govt doing a bare minimum. But they so missed the goal. Sure new builds have double glazing but the frames are still solid aluminium. Might as well put in that single glaze again. How about mandating interior temperature at maximum heating KW per year. That will lead to better walls, ceilings, windows,... but no, we can't expect our builders to learn how to build and it will be far too costly yadi yada yada. But sell a 100k house for $1m sure! (sorry I still seem to be annoyed)

olivernz

297 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2662028 24-Feb-2021 08:46
Send private message

@Dynamic: The problem with NZ PVC windows is this (quote from website) "For “extra high” wind zones there are some design limitations". NZ windows are missing a steel core to give them more rigidity. So if you're wind exposed the seals can fail during wind and then you have the dancing curtains all over again. Also the thermal bridging design is next to non existent in those. Ok for non living areas like garages etc. 

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2662029 24-Feb-2021 08:55
Send private message

Knauf is a German owned company and supplies the European as well as the US/Canadian markets with "mineral wool" products.

 

A commonly used "upgrade" system over building wrap in NZ is "ecoply barrier" (coated and treated square edge stuctural ply). It also provides bracing.

 

FWIW, the minimum air temperature ever recorded in Auckland was approx  -3 C / 27 F, in Christchurch -7 C / 20F.

 

NZ winter doesn't get as cold as most of Europe or USA/Canada - not even close.

 

 

Jase2985
11509 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2662030 24-Feb-2021 08:58
Send private message

There are companies that can import high quality German UPVC windows for less than a High Quality Aliminium one here, and you get better performance.

 

I know of at least 3 different building companies, 2 in ALK and one in CHCH that will bulid to passive house standards. and its something they do all the time.

 

Alot of the problem here is fletchers has a majority in the building products industry and is very protective of that. this leads to prices of products being pushed up.

 

Its sad when you can buy a 2.7mx1.2m sheet of 12mm C/D plywood that's come from Chile cheaper than you can buy one thats made in NZ. but thats whats its like for alot of products these days.

 

 

 

I suspect if you went to the effort of importing most of your building products you could save quiet a bit on the cost of the build.

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2662080 24-Feb-2021 09:23
Send private message

Jase2985:I suspect if you went to the effort of importing most of your building products you could've save quiet a bit on the cost of the build.


Yet when governments have investigated the industry for price gouging, the outcome hasn't supported the "common knowledge" that we're getting ripped off. (Except for a few cases where supply companies colluded to avoid competition.
Retail markups on many building materials in NZ are huge.

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 