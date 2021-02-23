I'm having issues with the lifetime of my kitchen spotlights. Previously I had halogen's where I had issues with the fittings failing with a few years with light no longer working. Over the last few years I've replaced with all with LED fittings hoping that they would last a lot longer. I've just had a light in two different fittings fail. I'm not sure how long they have been in but a thing 2-3 years. Is there anything that could be either installation related or circuit-related which is shortening the life of my spotlight fittings?