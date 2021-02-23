Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYKitchen spotlights - lifetime
Dulouz

803 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281541 23-Feb-2021 22:07
Send private message

I'm having issues with the lifetime of my kitchen spotlights. Previously I had halogen's where I had issues with the fittings failing with a few years with light no longer working. Over the last few years I've replaced with all with LED fittings hoping that they would last a lot longer. I've just had a light in two different fittings fail. I'm not sure how long they have been in but a thing 2-3 years. Is there anything that could be either installation related or circuit-related which is shortening the life of my spotlight fittings?

 

 




Amanon

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.

pih

pih
391 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662001 23-Feb-2021 23:37
Send private message

Expected LED lifetime can vary wildly from about a year to (theoretically) 10-20 or more. There are a lot of factors to consider, many of which you haven't given any indication of:

- brand and model of LED?
- ambient temperature (eg. are they above a fireplace or something)?
- are dimmers used? what type?
- if so, are the bulbs rated for use with dimmers?

I've known high quality LEDs to last as little as 2-3 years under less than ideal conditions, and cheap ones can last much less.

richms
25077 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2662004 23-Feb-2021 23:43
Send private message

If they are GU10 style ones, then that is about right IME for them. There are cheaper nastier ones that seem to last longer but have no power supply to burn out, so are a flickery mess. All the philips and some other brand ones I got as stopgap lighting died quickly.




Richard rich.ms

Huntakillaz
182 posts

Master Geek


  #2662007 24-Feb-2021 00:37
Send private message

I bought a bunch of cheapo gu10's from the uk before we started getting them here, they've been lasting a few years easily in the kitchen.

 

But as above there's no guarantee

 

 

 

what sort of temps does the heat get up there when cooking and stuff?

 

Moisture issue?



SirHumphreyAppleby
1958 posts

Uber Geek


  #2662010 24-Feb-2021 07:11
Send private message

Do the fittings have glass on the front?

 

LEDs don't like heat. I removed the glass from ours and haven't had a bulb fail since.

Dulouz

803 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662012 24-Feb-2021 07:30
Send private message

Interesting ideas. Some of the lights are from M10 and some from Lighting Direct. I had thought because we had high chapel style ceilings that moisture/heat wouldn't be an issue but one set is above the dishwasher which lets out a belch of steam when we open the door early. So maybe?

 

The other set is close to the oven so that may be a factor as well. (although that set just started working again??).

 

The key thing I want to reassure myself of is there isn't a fault with the circuit or my installation. I'm also going to start keeping better records so I know what they are and how long they have been installed.

 

 




Amanon

mulac
124 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2662096 24-Feb-2021 09:52
Send private message

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Do the fittings have glass on the front?

 

LEDs don't like heat. I removed the glass from ours and haven't had a bulb fail since.

 



This ^

 

Placing LED bulbs into Halogen fittings that don't dissipate heat will cause fast fails. Especially enclosed fittings. Try the above, otherwise I'd look at replacing the entire fitting itself with integrated LEDs.

Dulouz

803 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662103 24-Feb-2021 10:24
Send private message

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Do the fittings have glass on the front?

 

LEDs don't like heat. I removed the glass from ours and haven't had a bulb fail since.

 

 

No, they were LED fittings from new.




Amanon



nash
12 posts

Geek


  #2662120 24-Feb-2021 11:10
Send private message

Agree, heat is a big factor when it comes to longevity for LED's. The cheaper LED's don't general have a great heatsinks.

Hard to get a decent heatsink setup on a gu10 because of it's form factor and limited space in the housing.

The drivers are also important, being a gu10 there won't be a driver as they are mains rated.

Side note... I installed x50 dimmable LED down lights about 5 years ago when we renovated and haven't had a single failure.

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2662158 24-Feb-2021 12:13
Send private message

Dulouz:

 

 some from Lighting Direct.

 

 

I bought some dimmable "Ledlux" E27 for 3 x pendant lights from there, one of them failed within a few months. Used a "Ledlux" brand LED dimmer on the circuit too.

 

My experience with them in getting a replacement was not good.  Retail assistant claimed that they "weren't authorised" to give refund or replacement, they'd need to contact a manager, the manager wasn't available or even on site, so I had to dig in as I was clearly getting the runaround over a $30 bulb.  The assistant did give me a replacement bulb, but IIRC I had to demand that she contact "head office" while I waited at the counter.  Wasted an hour of my time for a $30 light bulb.  I'll never buy anything from them again nor recommend them to anybody.

 

While their "warranty" may insist on their product not marked "DIY" being installed by a licensed electrician, that doesn't get them out of the CGA if the product was faulty/unfit for purpose.

Groucho
438 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662173 24-Feb-2021 12:33
Send private message

I bought my parents some FSL branded non-dimmable GU10's from PB Tech to use in 4 x single bulb fittings in the peak corners of their cathedral ceiling.  Admittedly it's a lounge rather than kitchen so different environment but over 3 years give or take and consistent daily use have never skipped a beat.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/BULFSL1105001/FSL-LED-Bulb-GU10-6W---GU10---Warm-White-3000K---5

duckDecoy
548 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662175 24-Feb-2021 12:35
Send private message

I may be in the same mindset as the OP, when I bought my LEDs I was under the impression that they will last aaaaaaggggggggeeeeeeeessssssss  , not just a few years.

nash
12 posts

Geek


  #2662228 24-Feb-2021 15:07
Send private message

Groucho:

I bought my parents some FSL branded non-dimmable GU10's from PB Tech to use in 4 x single bulb fittings in the peak corners of their cathedral ceiling.  Admittedly it's a lounge rather than kitchen so different environment but over 3 years give or take and consistent daily use have never skipped a beat.


https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/BULFSL1105001/FSL-LED-Bulb-GU10-6W---GU10---Warm-White-3000K---5



Wait, is Lighting Direct, expecting a bulb to be fitted or replaced by an electrician!? What a joke.


Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 