We had a plumber add a pressure valve to the end of the header pipe sticking out of the roof, and when he did this, the end of the pipe stuck out rather than sticking up. This means we could see the drips from the end of the pipe, rather than the excess water drizzling down the pipe in a way that made it hard to see unless the sun was reflecting off the wet pipe. I can't find a picture, but I hope you get the idea. In our case the pressure valve he added allowed us to slightly increase the pressure of the hot water to our shower. If this was not needed for you, a simple 90 degree elbow and a short piece of pipe extending from this would do the same job.

Putting some automation around leak detection would be possible, but is the cost and time worth the effort?