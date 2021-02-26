Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Need help identifying stairwell LEDs
evilonenz

#281573 26-Feb-2021 10:39
Morning all, after a little bit of help identifying the make/model of my stairwell LEDs, of which one has begun to fail. Firstly, I have checked the output voltage of the LED driver, and all is in check here at recommended output, so it has to be the LED at fault, and looking at the PCB, I'm not overly surprised.
There is a marking on the board "JL-L875", however Google has failed me on this, so I've come up empty handed. Any help would be appreciated! Few pics:

 

 

 

Any help at all is appreciated, will get the wife off my back about figuring out/fixing the issue!

 

Cheers

DonH
  #2663085 26-Feb-2021 11:53
That LED has the classic "black spot" failure indication. It is also a standard Luxeon style LED. Assuming you can't find the whole fixture, the LED will be available separately. You can go for unknown quality from places like eBay and Aliexpress, or known brands such as Luxeon or Cree.

 

For example:

 

https://ledstuff.co.nz/catalog/product/view/id/916/s/cree-xr-e-q2-led-star-pcb/category/193/

 

That one is warn white, they have a cool white one as well.

 

Places like RS Components likely also stock them. Maybe someone here familiar with electronic component companies in NZ can suggest others.


Daynger
  #2663208 26-Feb-2021 17:08
Pull the rest of the light out of the wall, they usually have a sticker on the back or part number.

evilonenz

  #2663263 26-Feb-2021 23:12
Yeah, I have pulled the rest out (incl driver etc), no part numbers on the back of the whole unit.

Thanks @DonH, looks perfect, have bought a few. Time to find the soldering iron haha.

