Morning all, after a little bit of help identifying the make/model of my stairwell LEDs, of which one has begun to fail. Firstly, I have checked the output voltage of the LED driver, and all is in check here at recommended output, so it has to be the LED at fault, and looking at the PCB, I'm not overly surprised.
There is a marking on the board "JL-L875", however Google has failed me on this, so I've come up empty handed. Any help would be appreciated! Few pics:
Any help at all is appreciated, will get the wife off my back about figuring out/fixing the issue!
Cheers