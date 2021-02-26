That LED has the classic "black spot" failure indication. It is also a standard Luxeon style LED. Assuming you can't find the whole fixture, the LED will be available separately. You can go for unknown quality from places like eBay and Aliexpress, or known brands such as Luxeon or Cree.

For example:

https://ledstuff.co.nz/catalog/product/view/id/916/s/cree-xr-e-q2-led-star-pcb/category/193/

That one is warn white, they have a cool white one as well.

Places like RS Components likely also stock them. Maybe someone here familiar with electronic component companies in NZ can suggest others.