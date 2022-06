Given the smallish overall opening that you wish to put the doors into, I doubt that any door system with tracks would have tracks 15 cm wide. We have a triple passing sliding door arrangement (i.e. three tracks in the floor track) and that is only 10 cm wide.

Why not cut out the carpet straight across the front then find a new piece of carpet, matching as closely as possible, to replace the removed square. If you put doors at the front, the join in the carpet might be able to be out of sight right below the doors - and you wouldn’t really see the new carpet until the doors are opened.

Alternatively you could cut out the 15 cm strip of carpet right across then put down a 15 cm wide white-painted piece of 10 or 18 mm pine across the opening - which could look like a threshold or doorstep below the doors.