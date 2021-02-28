wonderstuff

Hi,

I am having an issue with a MeanWell ELG-150-12 which I purchased from Jaycar.

This power supply is driving 6x5W LEDs (rated at 12V) and 6x1.5W LEDs (rated at 12V).

They are all connected in parallel.

On start up, the LEDs start flickering and I measure 8-9V on the DC output. If I disconnect and reconnect the DC output, the LEDs are driven correctly and 12V is supplied.

On this PSU, there is a DIM- and DIM+ input which I have tried a number of resistances and open circuit with, but I still have the same issue.

It is not an option in this configuration to have the PSU on constantly with a switch on the DC output. An ideas how I correct this or configure it correctly to get 12V?

Thanks

Mike