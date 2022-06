Okay, so it's around 50 years since I last roofed a house, but the ridging then was lead-edged.

The capping I got from a local roofing contractor to finish a recent roof repair is alloy edged. It doesn't seem to stretch as far as lead did.

Whats the secret to dressing this stuff down into the corrugations?

BTW, I've turned up all the sheet ends, so driving rain shouldn't get too far.