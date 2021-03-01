Heat pumps are by far the most efficient heating. I've had Fujitsu and Daikin heat pumps, both have worked great in winter in Wellington. The Daikin is about 12 years old and will need to be replaced in the next year or two I think, the Fujitsu was 9 years old when we removed it to put in a ducted Panasonic unit but it was going fine. You can buy second hand heat pumps for not very much money, $250 maybe, but it will cost about $1000 to get them installed and there's more risk than a new unit.

You don't just turn a heat pump on when you want the house warm, in the middle of winter you're best using its timer to it on a couple of hours in advance, or just turning it down to 18 when you're out and back up when you're home. You still need good insulation otherwise you're just throwing money away. If your heat isn't reaching the floor try using the settings to have it direct the air more downwards. If it's installed really high in an area with really high ceilings like a cathedral ceiling they don't work well, at least they didn't in the hotel we were in that had one. In that case the ceiling is probably poorly insulated and you'd want a floor unit and to leave it on all the time.

In a small standard lounge a heat pump would work great but the payback time might not be worthwhile. The heat can sometimes leave the room and help heat the rest of the house which might help.

Otherwise all other types of electric heats are equally efficient. One unit of power is converted to one unit of heat. I'd use a fan heater myself, you can direct it somewhat and it's instant.