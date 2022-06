If it is a tenancy, it means the healthy homes standard needs to be followed, or the landlord is breaking the law.

https://www.legislation.govt.nz/regulation/public/2019/0088/latest/whole.html

In short, the required heat load for the lounge needs to be calculated. If this comes in less than 2.4kW (quite unlikely) then fixed electric heater's (of greater than 1.5kW each) are ok as long as they are fixed and have thermostats.

But in the highly likely event that the required heating exceeds 2.4kW, certain types or heaters are not allowed (open fires, unflued gas heater, and electric heaters other than heat pumps.). This means that it is highly likely that a heatpump or flued gas heater will need to be installed to comply with the above law.

There are a few exemptions like where is is not reasonable practicable to install qualifying heating devices (such as protected heritage buildings), where the building is certified passive etc. Also if there is already a slightly undersized compliant heating device, it's capacity can be topped up.

Regarding the dislike for heat pumps, the only realistic alternative is a flued gas heater if the dwelling is connected to natural gas. You can get these used of trademe for like $600 and have a licenced gas fitter install them at a reasonable cost. There is no outdoor unit (other than an exhaust pipe), they are fairly quiet, their output doesn't drop off with outside temperature, and unlike heat pumps the y don't blow a lot of air around. On natural gas the running costs are reasonable too (but more than a heat pump on standard user power). I wouldn't bother if on LPG due to running costs being more than double.

Personally I love our heat pump. It is 6 or so years old now. A highwall from one of the cheaper brands (Panasonic). Its a really big unit (cira 8kW), and a bit noisy, but worth it for us. No issue blowing hot air down to the floor. That said I have stayed in a place with a floor mounted heatpump which quite nice. Note that the smaller units are typically quieter than the larger ones. If the tenancy is quite small, it is likely that only a fairly small heat-pump will be required.

With the narrow access way I think the heat pumps need something like 2m clear in front of them to get max efficiency (but I see heaps installed that ignore that and still work fine). If this is a deal-breaker, there are way's to get around it. - Mount the outdoor unit above head height on the wall, on the roof, or around a corner. Max pipe run is typically 20 - 40m so there is quite a bit of flexibility here, but you do pay meter for the extra pipe.