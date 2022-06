Dulouz: Turns out I can't turn the ball valve as it has seized and I don't want to break it. There is a smaller pipe running straight down which is warm to touch. The noise seems to be coming from this area so I guess there is an issue around there. I guess I need a plumber?

Yip.

That seized valve will be replaced at a minimum. If you ever have a failure in the system, you want the isolation valves to work as designed.

That warm pipe is most likely running from an over pressure relief valve (usually on top of the cylinder) to a drain. In short water expands as it is heated, so a little need's to be released in order to stop the cylinder from popping. Sometimes the valve's fail so they don't close correctly and you end up in your situation. Plumber will be able to fix or replace that valve too.