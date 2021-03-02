Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBrass machinist? Espresso Machine modification
seoras

87 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#282621 2-Mar-2021 09:02
Send private message

I picked up a nice Espresso Machine on TradeMe last spring which hadn't been looked after (never been cleaned!).

 

Even after a solid renovation it wasn't making good coffee and after much research and discussions on the coffee websites forums I came up with a solution which was to reduce the heat exchangers restrictor value from 3mm to 2.5mm.

 

I pulled this off by inserting copper wire with a diameter wide enough to reduce the 3mm hole area to the equivalent that a 2.5mm would have.

 

It's a hack but the coffee is now outstanding!

 

I'd like to find a machinist who can take the restrictor value (I've ordered a spare) and copy it accurately but put a 2.5mm hole in it.

 

Perhaps even make a few of them (depending on cost) so I can try a range of sizes.

 

I'm in Cambridge so preferably someone in the Waikato. Could post it though, it is tiny.

 

Thanks,

 

George

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
RunningMan
7025 posts

Uber Geek


  #2666611 2-Mar-2021 09:06
Send private message

A music tech that does brass & woodwind would be able to do this.

bmoff
137 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2666618 2-Mar-2021 09:26
Send private message

PM'd you.

afe66
2874 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2666630 2-Mar-2021 09:52
Send private message

Maybe a photo of what your after.

Is it threaded?

I have got a lathe, brass and drills for those sizes but i see someone else has PMd you already.

A.



Are there any lead implications though? Some brass alloys have lead in them. Would aluminium work?



seoras

87 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2666641 2-Mar-2021 10:09
Send private message

afe66: Maybe a photo of what your after.

Is it threaded?

I have got a lathe, brass and drills for those sizes but i see someone else has PMd you already.

A.

 

 

 

Nope not threaded. It's 14mm at one end and 9mm at the other.

 

Bmoff is local and I've sent him an email with these photos. I should have just posted them here in the first place!

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

afe66
2874 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2666649 2-Mar-2021 10:35
Send private message

Looks like brass and copper components. Or maybe the brass is aluminium copper alloy ?nordic gold

I expect you will have to get the taper right for a tight fit ?

Local would be better as can test fit the part while in workshop.

seoras

87 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2666660 2-Mar-2021 10:54
Send private message

afe66: Looks like brass and copper components. Or maybe the brass is aluminium copper alloy ?nordic gold

I expect you will have to get the taper right for a tight fit ?

Local would be better as can test fit the part while in workshop.

 

No it's a single piece, brass I think although you could be right about an alloy. The colour differences are just staining and oxidisation. 

 

Yes, the taper needs to be perfect for the joint to get a good seal.

 

 

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2666907 2-Mar-2021 18:16
Send private message

So is this to reduce flow through the thermosyphon so that the boiler temp / pressure can be increased for better milk steaming without overheating the group? (ie reduce the amount of flushing needed to stabilise the group temp?).

 

(I'm assuming the custom giglar you want is on the HX - not the brewing circuit where the flow reducers are much smaller)

 

I've played around with my now 9 year old Rocket HX machine, OTOH the tray on the rocket is plumbed to waste so I don't need to empty it, so pre-flushing is easy/no fuss.  Most of the things I used to worry about, I don't any more. Making a coffee with an E61 machine eventually becomes an "automatic process" you can do without really thinking.

 

 



seoras

87 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#2666928 2-Mar-2021 19:14
Send private message

Fred99:

 

So is this to reduce flow through the thermosyphon so that the boiler temp / pressure can be increased for better milk steaming without overheating the group? (ie reduce the amount of flushing needed to stabilise the group temp?).

 

(I'm assuming the custom giglar you want is on the HX - not the brewing circuit where the flow reducers are much smaller)

 

I've played around with my now 9 year old Rocket HX machine, OTOH the tray on the rocket is plumbed to waste so I don't need to empty it, so pre-flushing is easy/no fuss.  Most of the things I used to worry about, I don't any more. Making a coffee with an E61 machine eventually becomes an "automatic process" you can do without really thinking.

 

Yes. The restrictor (gigleur) is located at the top of the thermosyphon outlet.

 

I was having to pre-flush almost a cup full of water to get the temperature down to a level that didn't taste burnt.

 

I've got an "Eric's thermometer" installed on the E61 head so I can estimate what the actual temperature is hitting the puck during the shot.

 

A mate of mine bought an old Rocket E61 base model. Must be ~15 years old at least and his machine pulls a perfect shot every time without flushing.

 

I think that is why Rocket's are so popular because they've gone the extra distance with the thermosyphon tech where other manufacturers haven't.

 

I used to think it was because Rocket is owned by a Kiwi that they were popular (might be in part!) but they really do have a good rep on the home barista forums and my mate's is a beauty even at its age.

 

I suspect my machine used too wide an outlet in the restrictor to give it a quicker warm up time. It's rebound time hasn't changed noticably but the warm up time has gone from 15-20mins to 25-30mins. I can live with that as long as the coffee is good and, yeah, what a difference making the hole 0.5mm smaller!

 

As you say, I can now just pull a good shot without having to fret over what the thermometer on the head is saying as I trust it now. It's an "automatic process". 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 