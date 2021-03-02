I picked up a nice Espresso Machine on TradeMe last spring which hadn't been looked after (never been cleaned!).

Even after a solid renovation it wasn't making good coffee and after much research and discussions on the coffee websites forums I came up with a solution which was to reduce the heat exchangers restrictor value from 3mm to 2.5mm.

I pulled this off by inserting copper wire with a diameter wide enough to reduce the 3mm hole area to the equivalent that a 2.5mm would have.

It's a hack but the coffee is now outstanding!

I'd like to find a machinist who can take the restrictor value (I've ordered a spare) and copy it accurately but put a 2.5mm hole in it.

Perhaps even make a few of them (depending on cost) so I can try a range of sizes.

I'm in Cambridge so preferably someone in the Waikato. Could post it though, it is tiny.

Thanks,

George