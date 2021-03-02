I have four different apps I use for home automation:
- Kasa (TP-Link Wifi mains timer automation for our ventilation system - on / off)
- Broadlink (heat pump automation - change mode / heat / on / off with complex schedules)
- Panasonic Comfort Cloud (ducted heat pump automation - once HRV can get WiFi working, same kind of thing as Broadlink)
- Connector (motorised blind automation, when I get around to setting it up, simple schedules)
Is there a practical way to control all of these devices from one app? I'm aware there are standards and such but I don't know enough to get started. I don't have any of the digital assistant type things, Alexa etc.
I don't want to spend days getting this stuff working, so if that's required I'd call it impractical.