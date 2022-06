I've recently had to pull up our deck, which has been in place for at least 20 years. No weeds beneath it, but have had weeds galore grow in the space over the past 10 weeks. I just plan to use some weedspray before we rebuild the deck.

We did have large roots from neighbours property going through that space and under our house. With their permission we cut the roots near the boundary and pulled up the roots going across our property.

Was supposed to have started rebuilding our deck last Sunday, but level 3 here in AKL put a stop to that.