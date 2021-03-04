We're house hunting and due to budget are looking at an older, already done up house. Was building consent required when insulating external walls before the building act 2004 when the building act of 1991 was in effect? I know it was after.
I dont know the act but a building inspector told me that wall insulation was compulsory since the 80's.
The building inspector should be able to tell you ( you really should get your own inspection done, dont rely on an inspection that the real estate agent provides ) as they will probably remove power points / aerial sockets etc to have a look behind.
I would be more worried about single pane aluminium joinery as that is not very thermally effecent.
Whether this is a bad thing in practice depends if there is building wrap/paper behind the insulation (either from when it was built, or added in the retrofit process).
Looking at the Building Act 1991, the third schedule contains exemptions - point (m) is the only potentially relevant one
There is pretty much the same exemption under the 2004 Act. Some councils do use this part of the Act to exempt retrofit insulation from consent - but this is only on application, not a blanket-rule, so in any case there should be a paper trail on the building file
Do you mean was consent required to retrofit wall insulation after completion? ... Yes a consent or an exemption is required for this....
But one is not needed for floors or ceilings
If by chance the house is in Christchurch, during the Earthquake repairs, builders were throwing wall insulation in for home owners with no consent.