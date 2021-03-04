Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY External retrofit wall insulation under 1991 Building Act
JayADee

2017 posts

Uber Geek


#282652 4-Mar-2021 05:26
We're house hunting and due to budget are looking at an older, already done up house. Was building consent required when insulating external walls before the building act 2004 when the building act of 1991 was in effect? I know it was after.
Thanks.

SATTV
1327 posts

Uber Geek


  #2667586 4-Mar-2021 08:23
I dont know the act but a building inspector told me that wall insulation was compulsory since the 80's.

 

The building inspector should be able to tell you ( you really should get your own inspection done, dont rely on an inspection that the real estate agent provides ) as they will probably remove power points / aerial sockets etc to have a look behind.

 

I would be more worried about single pane aluminium joinery as that is not very thermally effecent.

 

John 




I know enough to be dangerous

nickb800
2625 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2667605 4-Mar-2021 09:47
Whether this is a bad thing in practice depends if there is building wrap/paper behind the insulation (either from when it was built, or added in the retrofit process). 

 

Looking at the Building Act 1991, the third schedule contains exemptions - point (m) is the only potentially relevant one 

 

Any other building work or building for whidi the territorial
authority considers that a building consent is not necessary for
the purposes of this Act because that building work or building
either-
(i) Is unlikely to be constructed otherwise than in accordance
with the building code; or
(ii) If constructed otherwise than in accordance with the
building code, is unlikely to endanger people or adjoining
proper

 

There is pretty much the same exemption under the 2004 Act. Some councils do use this part of the Act to exempt retrofit insulation from consent - but this is only on application, not a blanket-rule, so in any case there should be a paper trail on the building file

wellygary
6622 posts

Uber Geek


  #2667607 4-Mar-2021 09:57
Do you mean was consent required to retrofit wall insulation after completion? ... Yes a consent or an exemption is required for this.... 

 

But one is not needed for  floors or ceilings



esawers
471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2667671 4-Mar-2021 11:11
If by chance the house is in Christchurch, during the Earthquake repairs, builders were throwing wall insulation in for home owners with no consent. 

 

 

