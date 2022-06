roderickh: The PBTech mailer came out today and we have been thinking about getting proper CCTV installed at home... I've been looking at NVR for PoE capability, and the SWANN counterparts are generally nearly 2x more price wise. Anyone have experience/thoughts about the Reolink cameras? https://www.pbtech.co.nz/promotions/online-flash-sale-0403

For what its worth.

I had 2 Argus ECO cameras with the solar panels.

Neither were bought in NZ.

I would not recommend this camera.

1) One camera would not charge out of box. I returned it and received a replacement from Australia.

2) The wi-fi antenna got in the way of the mount. It made it very, very difficult to get the camera in the upright position. In the end I put the cameras upside down and rotated the image in the app.

3) The app rarely connected to the camera.

4) I used their free version of the cloud for 1 camera. I was not impressed.

5) The camera was too slow to pick up movement. The film was virtually 'after the fact'.

6) The solar panel attached by USB to camera was very flaky. I (and my wife) spent ages trying to move the USB connector on the camera and the solar panel (I had to be up a ladder), just to get it recognize the connection. In the end we gave up.

I forget now, but I have had my trial of such cameras and will never go for such models again.

In the end, they were both 'binned'.