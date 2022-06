Are they older style re-wireable fuses (usually white ceramic housing) or the standard cylindrical ones (usually black plastic housing)?

Do you have a multi meter? If so, pull each fuse one by one, and check for continuity across the fuse.

If not, then turn other appliances on around the house, again pulling each fuse one by one until you reach the one which doesn't affect anything. This will be the culprit.

You can verify you've got the correct one by swapping a known-good fuse of the same current rating with the suspected bad one & the circuit should have power.