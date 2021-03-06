Thanks @SomeoneSomewhere and @Jiriteach.

The system was designed by HeatIQ and installed by Carrington Plumbing. Heat source was a Vokera condensing boiler. The controls divert hot water from the boiler to the hot water cylinder or the underfloor manifold or the radiators based on thermostats upstairs (for radiator) and in each of the 7 zones for underfloor heating.

The actuators controlling the valves failed and the controls have been ineffective, and the boiler failed after 6 years and the plumber said it had to be replaced and was replaced. Since then the controls are totally defunct. Haven't found anyone who can fix this.

Can you provide any information on this Danfoss system?

Given this situation and the advances in hot water heat pump technology was wondering if that would more worthwhile investing in, with a view that possibly solar can provide some energy for the heat pump if I decide to have some PV panels as a next step?

Previous Geekzone comments in 2013-2016 have indicated that a hotwater heat pumps would be about $3.5k, whereas suppliers I talk to now talk about over12k to $20k. I would have expected prices of these would be coming down because it is a relatively new technology?

Any suggestions and advice re the controls and the heat pump hot water system would be appreciated.