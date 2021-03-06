Gooday,
I have a house with underfloor and radiator heating driven by a gas boiler. Considering installing a hotwater heat pump which has become more available in 2021 since I had the house built in 2013.
Does anyone have experience using Hotwater heat pumps (also called air-to-water heat pumps) for heating underfloor and radiators? and the cost of these hot water heat pumps?
The underfloor downstairs and radiator upstairs heating are great but the control systems between the gas boiler and the heating units have given trouble from Day 1 and as a result leading to high energy costs.
Any advice or experience would be appreciated.