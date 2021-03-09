I've started DIY renovating my house since last year. A lot of work to do. Two piles on the kitchen side were replaced but when I did my kitchen after a couple of months of re-piling, the floor was still unlevelled and I had to put up with it. The kitchen cabinet installation was really a pain but I finished it in the end. My biggest question is how to fix my posts on the deck now. I have four posts that are connected to the beam of the house and standing on the ground. The house is built in 1980s and it's started to worry me. Any idea is appreciated.