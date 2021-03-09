Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYLoad bearing posts settling over the years
chez

52 posts

Master Geek


#282740 9-Mar-2021 08:52
Send private message

I've started DIY renovating my house since last year. A lot of work to do. Two piles on the kitchen side were replaced but when I did my kitchen after a couple of months of re-piling, the floor was still unlevelled and I had to put up with it. The kitchen cabinet installation was really a pain but I finished it in the end. My biggest question is how to fix my posts on the deck now. I have four posts that are connected to the beam of the house and standing on the ground. The house is built in 1980s and it's started to worry me. Any idea is appreciated. 

 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
Bung
4528 posts

Uber Geek


  #2670382 9-Mar-2021 09:35
Send private message

The photo doesn't show the problem. What is wrong?

chez

52 posts

Master Geek


  #2670518 9-Mar-2021 15:40
Send private message

Look closely. The post moved. There's a gap.

gbwelly
1138 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2670524 9-Mar-2021 15:45
Send private message

chez:

 

Look closely. The post moved. There's a gap.

 

 

Was there no gap when you purchased the place?

 

Looks like there wasn't enough timber available on the middle plank for a cutout so they just rounded it up to the next plank over?

 

 









neb

neb
6290 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2670530 9-Mar-2021 15:49
Send private message

Bung: The photo doesn't show the problem. What is wrong?

 

 

Left gumboot has a hole towards the front. As you point out, it's not visible in the photo.

chez

52 posts

Master Geek


  #2670568 9-Mar-2021 18:09
Send private message

Posting another photos. There's a gap when it was bought but over the years, it's become noticeably out of centre and slanted. 

 

 

 

 

 

chez

52 posts

Master Geek


  #2670571 9-Mar-2021 18:14
Send private message

I'm worried to wake up one day that the house sank. If there's nothing wrong with these piles, why my beams are separating from the wall? 

SATTV
1330 posts

Uber Geek


  #2670574 9-Mar-2021 18:31
Send private message

What you are showing us in not a pile, it is a wooden post, without looking properly it should not be load bearing as it is too small.

 

It looks like it has twisted due to the timber dry out, this is very common.

 

If you wanted to replace it, use a LVL, I have just learned about these for fencing , the guy who did our gate wont use anything else and says they will not warp and twist.

 

 

 

https://www.diydirect.nz/shop/prolam-and-building-materials/structural-glulam-laminated-timber-beams-and-posts/laminated-h5-and-h3-2-posts-pl8-visual/

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous



Jase2985
11534 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2670581 9-Mar-2021 18:45
Send private message

SATTV:

 

What you are showing us in not a pile, it is a wooden post, without looking properly it should not be load bearing as it is too small.

 

It looks like it has twisted due to the timber dry out, this is very common.

 

If you wanted to replace it, use a LVL, I have just learned about these for fencing , the guy who did our gate wont use anything else and says they will not warp and twist.

 

 

 

https://www.diydirect.nz/shop/prolam-and-building-materials/structural-glulam-laminated-timber-beams-and-posts/laminated-h5-and-h3-2-posts-pl8-visual/

 

John

 

 

@ about 10x the price of a standard post

neb

neb
6290 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2670583 9-Mar-2021 18:46
Send private message

Alternatively, given the soggy ground in front of the deck, it's the deck that has shifted, not the post.

mattwnz
18627 posts

Uber Geek


  #2670590 9-Mar-2021 19:01
Send private message

SATTV:

 

What you are showing us in not a pile, it is a wooden post, without looking properly it should not be load bearing as it is too small.

 

It looks like it has twisted due to the timber dry out, this is very common.

 

If you wanted to replace it, use a LVL, I have just learned about these for fencing , the guy who did our gate wont use anything else and says they will not warp and twist.

 

 

 

https://www.diydirect.nz/shop/prolam-and-building-materials/structural-glulam-laminated-timber-beams-and-posts/laminated-h5-and-h3-2-posts-pl8-visual/

 

John

 

 

 

 

Don't LVLs de laminate over time? I would have thought they were next used when under some sort of cover. I have't had too many problems with fence posts twisting or warping, but have noticed that those that do tend to be thicker ones.

SATTV
1330 posts

Uber Geek


  #2670612 9-Mar-2021 19:40
Send private message

 

 

 

@ about 10x the price of a standard post

 

 

Yes that is true, but it is true, and stays true. 

 

I have probably more than 50% of my fence posts and rails that have badly twisted and it bugs the hell out of me and when it comes time to replace the fence I will not be using sawn timber but LVL.

 

I also will use dressed pailings but that is another whole discussion.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

Bung
4528 posts

Uber Geek


  #2670855 10-Mar-2021 07:40
Send private message

chez:

I'm worried to wake up one day that the house sank. If there's nothing wrong with these piles, why my beams are separating from the wall? 



You need to look under the deck at how things are attached. The veranda posts shouldn't be doubling as piles but it happened. Piles should be 125 x 125mm minimum and H5 treated. Posts are usually 100 x 100mm and only H4. The posts could be rotting at ground level. Any bearer attached to the wall or to the posts should be bolted not nailed. The connection should not be pulling apart even if the posts are sinking for any reason.

chez

52 posts

Master Geek


  #2671161 10-Mar-2021 17:05
Send private message

I had a look underneath the deck. My deck is L shaped and the posts are serving as piles. There are 5 posts overall. And 3 piles underneath the whole deck. Bearer on the top are bolted and I can see that the connection aren't pulling apart. 

Jase2985
11534 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2671384 11-Mar-2021 06:33
Send private message

time for a new one done properly

wellygary
6628 posts

Uber Geek


  #2671471 11-Mar-2021 10:00
Send private message

I'm guessing the deck was built subsequent to the house.  and instead of digging new posts for the deck they just hung them off the existing ones..

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 