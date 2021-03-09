What you are showing us in not a pile, it is a wooden post, without looking properly it should not be load bearing as it is too small.

It looks like it has twisted due to the timber dry out, this is very common.

If you wanted to replace it, use a LVL, I have just learned about these for fencing , the guy who did our gate wont use anything else and says they will not warp and twist.

https://www.diydirect.nz/shop/prolam-and-building-materials/structural-glulam-laminated-timber-beams-and-posts/laminated-h5-and-h3-2-posts-pl8-visual/

