We've got the Samsung DV90 and we're pretty happy with it. As others have said, it does take a bit longer to do a load, but it uses next to nothing in power. To be honest, I don't even look at the time it takes. I usually just set it and forget. It'll give a standard approx time at the start then recalculate once its going.. I've never used the machine in a way where I needed a load done by a set time..



On my machine I can set the dry level (from 1-3), I usually set it to 3 and the loads come out dry. It's not piping hot like a traditional dryer, but I like to think that's it's more gentle on my clothes that way..