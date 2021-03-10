Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
kingjj

#282754 10-Mar-2021 09:42
Z have just launched their foray into domestic electricity supply: Z Electric. Billing and admin will be done by Flick (which they own 70% of). Every new user who signs up gets 50L's of free fuel through the Z ShareTank app and than 5L's every month for every $100 they spend.

 

Inputting my address I'm given the following rates:

 

Anytime Uncontrolled: 4.81 c/kWh
Supply charges: 301.00 c/day
GST Inclusive

 

The daily is 34 cents more than my current provider (EcoTricity) and the per kWh is under half our current plan. Comparing a bill from June 2020 where we used 1377 kWh over 31 days + daily charge = $272.55, the above pricing from Z works out at $159.54.

 

I'm trying to get my head around how it could be so much cheaper than my current provider who is the cheapest I can find for our area. Per kWh of 4.81 seems incredibly low. Inputting an address in Christchurch gives a lower daily charge but a per kWh nearly 5 times as high (thanks to Orion's weird pricing scheme no doubt).

 

Anyone else seeing unexpected offerings from Z Electric?

dryburn
418 posts

  #2670922 10-Mar-2021 09:57
Thanks for sharing, unfortunately doesn't work out much better compared to electric kiwi unplanned I'm currently on

danfaulknor
789 posts

  #2670926 10-Mar-2021 10:03
Anytime Uncontrolled: 21.50 c/kWh
Supply charges: 182.15 c/day
GST Inclusive




kingjj

  #2670931 10-Mar-2021 10:16
I've been playing around with different addresses in my town and the next few towns around - all on the same network. My town gives the same result for every property I've tried: 4.81 cents, however the next closest town gives 18.79 cents and so does the next town again. All with the same daily charge. I'm leaning towards a pricing error on Z's part for our postcode. Would be interesting to see if they honoured it on signup.



DjShadow
3832 posts

  #2670936 10-Mar-2021 10:19
I would of thought there would be Rewards for EV owners as well as offering free Petrol. 

 

Just tried my address and no option came up for cheap overnight rates for EV Charging, many lines companies incl Wellington Electricity offer off-peak rates from 9pm to 7am for EV owners (its normally 11pm to 7am otherwise)

antonknee
1085 posts

  #2670938 10-Mar-2021 10:24
Interesting move... surprised they aren't pushing an EV thing harder to be honest, feels aligned with their brand and where it's going as much as the fuel rewards.

 

Pricing didn't compare well for me in Auckland unfortunately. Around 10% higher than my carded rate from Electric Kiwi, and that's before you take into account the Hour of Power and the Stay Ahead 200 saving with Electric Kiwi. My usage is pretty low so the paltry litre or two of fuel I'd get for free every month doesn't move the needle, although the 50L on signup is a nice bonus - basically equivalent to a $100 welcome credit.

Loismustdye
819 posts

  #2670942 10-Mar-2021 10:28
Tried my address in palmy north and it only gave me my current rates from my existing supplier. No option I can see to find out what their rates are for me

LostBoyNZ
500 posts

  #2670949 10-Mar-2021 10:40
kingjj:

 

Z have just launched their foray into domestic electricity supply: Z Electric. Billing and admin will be done by Flick (which they own 70% of). Every new user who signs up gets 50L's of free fuel through the Z ShareTank app and than 5L's every month for every $100 they spend.

 

Inputting my address I'm given the following rates:

 

Anytime Uncontrolled: 4.81 c/kWh
Supply charges: 301.00 c/day
GST Inclusive

 

The daily is 34 cents more than my current provider (EcoTricity) and the per kWh is under half our current plan. Comparing a bill from June 2020 where we used 1377 kWh over 31 days + daily charge = $272.55, the above pricing from Z works out at $159.54.

 

I'm trying to get my head around how it could be so much cheaper than my current provider who is the cheapest I can find for our area. Per kWh of 4.81 seems incredibly low. Inputting an address in Christchurch gives a lower daily charge but a per kWh nearly 5 times as high (thanks to Orion's weird pricing scheme no doubt).

 

Anyone else seeing unexpected offerings from Z Electric?

 

 

Wow yeah I'm very jelious of 4.81 c/kWh, we're just outside of Christchurch (Woodend) and Z Electric quote 18.27 c/kWh. We're currently with Flick, and my rate at the time of writing this with Flick FIXIE is 13.5 c/kWh.




Behodar
8266 posts

  #2670951 10-Mar-2021 10:44
kingjj:

 

I've been playing around with different addresses in my town and the next few towns around - all on the same network. My town gives the same result for every property I've tried: 4.81 cents, however the next closest town gives 18.79 cents and so does the next town again. All with the same daily charge. I'm leaning towards a pricing error on Z's part for our postcode. Would be interesting to see if they honoured it on signup.

 

 

Yeah, looks like an error. I'm in Whakatane and it's giving similar rates to my existing provider (TrustPower).

 

Standard: $3.4981/day, $0.1678/kWh
Low: $0.345/day, $0.3115/kWh
Both GST inclusive

Kraven
675 posts

  #2670952 10-Mar-2021 10:46
Works out more expensive for me, even when taking into account upcoming price rises from our current provider (Flick - Fixed pricing). No option for peak/off peak, 60% of our usage is off peak.

 

Fuel rewards are just a gimmick, much the same as prompt payment discounts. Maybe that makes it cheaper I don't know. Just sell me kWh without all of the marketing trickery.

 

Edit:

 

Z Energy

 

Anytime Uncontrolled, Controlled: 26.56 c/kWh
Supply charges 93.94 c/day
GST inclusive

 

Flick Fixie

 

Peak: 28.99 c/Kwh
Offpeak: 21.21 c/Kwh
Daily: 93.94 c/day

cokemaster
  #2670956 10-Mar-2021 10:50
Had a look at our location in New Lynn - average rates.

Anytime
Day / Night: 21.40 c/kWh
Supply charges
219.29 c/day


Meridian still appears to be cheaper, particularly when using the EV plan. However further analysis required to factor in the 5L/$100 share tank, it may very well tip the scales.





MaxineN
1025 posts

  #2670957 10-Mar-2021 10:58
Z electric thinks I'm a standard user when I know I'm not. With electric kiwi on low user and comparing prices between the two. It's cheaper for me to stay on electric kiwi.

If I could see what low user pricing was then this might be different.




richms
25120 posts

  #2670974 10-Mar-2021 11:09
Says it cant find my address, put in my ICP and still cant find my address.

 

Fail on their part there.




antonknee
1085 posts

  #2670982 10-Mar-2021 11:18
MaxineN: Z electric thinks I'm a standard user when I know I'm not. With electric kiwi on low user and comparing prices between the two. It's cheaper for me to stay on electric kiwi.

If I could see what low user pricing was then this might be different.

 

On the page once you enter your address, click on either of the orange links ("Monthly" or "807.5kWh" in my example) in the sentence at the top "We’ve estimated you are a Standard user with a Monthly electricity usage of 806.57 kWh" and you can enter your own usage data and billing cadence. This will then adjust to show low user rates if you use less than 8000 kWh/year.

dolsen
1392 posts

  #2670985 10-Mar-2021 11:23
MaxineN: Z electric thinks I'm a standard user when I know I'm not. With electric kiwi on low user and comparing prices between the two. It's cheaper for me to stay on electric kiwi.

If I could see what low user pricing was then this might be different.

 

 

 

It doesn't look like they take into account the plan you are on from you icp for the address but estimate everyone as a high user. Click on the monthly link and enter the lower usage and it will re-estimate as a low user.  Having done this, Z Electric is more expensive than the rates from electric kiwi for myself.

 

 

MaxineN
1025 posts

  #2670987 10-Mar-2021 11:25
antonknee:

MaxineN: Z electric thinks I'm a standard user when I know I'm not. With electric kiwi on low user and comparing prices between the two. It's cheaper for me to stay on electric kiwi.

If I could see what low user pricing was then this might be different.


On the page once you enter your address, click on either of the orange links ("Monthly" or "807.5kWh" in my example) in the sentence at the top "We’ve estimated you are a Standard user with a Monthly electricity usage of 806.57 kWh" and you can enter your own usage data and billing cadence. This will then adjust to show low user rates if you use less than 8000 kWh/year.



Just tried this again and now it works as expected.

Still too expensive. I'd be paying an extra $25-30 a month. The fuel incentive isn't worth it.




