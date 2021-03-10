Z have just launched their foray into domestic electricity supply: Z Electric. Billing and admin will be done by Flick (which they own 70% of). Every new user who signs up gets 50L's of free fuel through the Z ShareTank app and than 5L's every month for every $100 they spend.

Inputting my address I'm given the following rates:

Anytime Uncontrolled: 4.81 c/kWh

Supply charges: 301.00 c/day

GST Inclusive

The daily is 34 cents more than my current provider (EcoTricity) and the per kWh is under half our current plan. Comparing a bill from June 2020 where we used 1377 kWh over 31 days + daily charge = $272.55, the above pricing from Z works out at $159.54.

I'm trying to get my head around how it could be so much cheaper than my current provider who is the cheapest I can find for our area. Per kWh of 4.81 seems incredibly low. Inputting an address in Christchurch gives a lower daily charge but a per kWh nearly 5 times as high (thanks to Orion's weird pricing scheme no doubt).

Anyone else seeing unexpected offerings from Z Electric?