LED downlight flashing on and off - replacement driver suggestion?
#282758 10-Mar-2021 12:06
We had the halogen downlights in our living room replaced with LEDs about 5 years ago, and one of them has just failed - it flashes on about twice a second. I'm guessing this is more likely to be a fault in the power supply than the LED light itself, so I'm wondering whether I can just replace the power supply with an equivalent.

 

The power supply is marked "Ecopoint UP-120250-DW Class II LED power supply.   Max 13 W Dimmable

 

Pri AC200-240V   0.072A    50Hz

 

Sec: DC23-38V    250mA   +-5%"

 

 

 

and the light itself is marked "Model EDL753K10W, DC29-32V  270mA   Power:10W"

 

 

 

Since this particular light doesn't seem to be available any longer, do you think a new power supply is likely to fix the problem, and if so, can you recommend one that would be suitable? The lights aren't on a dimmer switch. I'm in Wellington, but happy to mail order from elsewhere too.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Click to see full size

  #2671024 10-Mar-2021 12:22
If you can, swap with an adjacent working power supply to be sure that's the problem. Then just get in touch with your local JA Russell or equivalent supplier for a replacement, quoting the specs of the LED. Alternatively if it is the LED, they can probably recommend a suitable replacement, which will often come with a matching power supply.

