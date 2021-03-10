We had the halogen downlights in our living room replaced with LEDs about 5 years ago, and one of them has just failed - it flashes on about twice a second. I'm guessing this is more likely to be a fault in the power supply than the LED light itself, so I'm wondering whether I can just replace the power supply with an equivalent.

The power supply is marked "Ecopoint UP-120250-DW Class II LED power supply. Max 13 W Dimmable

Pri AC200-240V 0.072A 50Hz

Sec: DC23-38V 250mA +-5%"

and the light itself is marked "Model EDL753K10W, DC29-32V 270mA Power:10W"

Since this particular light doesn't seem to be available any longer, do you think a new power supply is likely to fix the problem, and if so, can you recommend one that would be suitable? The lights aren't on a dimmer switch. I'm in Wellington, but happy to mail order from elsewhere too.