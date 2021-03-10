Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
meekzone

#282765 10-Mar-2021 18:00
We've got a big bathroom/toilet reno coming up. Spent a whole day looking through a range of bathroom showrooms. Massive price and product range is an understatement.

 

For example, you can buy a shower package from $500-$2500. Plenty other options in between around $800-1200. Same goes for toilets, vanity, taps, even wastes. But since I have no expertise in the matter, I have no idea what's the real, practical difference between a $800 shower and a $1800 shower.

 

Since it's our home, we don't want to cheap out and end up with a problem 1-2 year down the road. At the same time, I loathe the idea of spending more than I have to without really knowing why.

 

Anyone input from those with experience/expertise would be greatly appreciated.

 

Chur

dazhann
  #2671252 10-Mar-2021 18:37
I would say buy from where ever but spend as much as you can afford. The big hardware warehouses import cheap brands into the country that are cheap for good reason, short cuts have been made. Buy a known brand

billgates
  #2671256 10-Mar-2021 18:43
We bought all Grohe tapware and shower systems directly from Germany. Less than 1/3 the price of NZ after paying shipping, GST at customs delivered to our house.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

cshwone
  #2671258 10-Mar-2021 18:59
We have recently completed converting a bedroom to a bathroom. I get most of my stuff from Mitre10 normally, but in this case aggregating it all together into one package and running it past both Mico and Plumbing World ended up being far better value than the equivalent from M10.

 

We went with Mico and it was a very positive experience (and the best deal) around selection and delivery of what are really good quality fixtures and fittings. If you go with M10 their in-store and on-line offerings are pretty limited at the higher end (which we were aiming at, without silly prices) but they can order in specific items. for example we went with a specific range of tapware/showers from Greens. Mitre 10 could get them in but not anywhere near the price that Mico were willing to do.

 

HTH



timmmay
  #2671293 10-Mar-2021 20:27
We did our bathroom through a firm. We got 50% off the retail price for everything at Plumbing World on the bathroom firm's account.

 

I would buy quality brands, the trick is working out who are quality. I like the idea of what @billgates said, NZ can be very expensive, but I'd be careful about compatibility with NZ purchased stuff.

msukiwi
  #2671294 10-Mar-2021 20:33
You mean Trade Depot actually have something you want to buy?

 

My experience from 1 lot of purchases (Not a lot of money spent) it was ALL CR*P!

 

Electrician on the West Coast (Trade Depot advertise heavily over there!) has lost count of blown up Cooktops and Ovens from them.

 

I certainly would not recommend them for anything! They certainly don't aim for repeat business.

Huntakillaz
  #2671379 11-Mar-2021 02:45
Just like electronics though simpler, buying good products is key

 

 

 

When on of our toilets broke (the flush system kept leaking despite few fixes) we bought two of these to replace the upstairs and downstairs (we wanted to wait and do a full reno but things happen)

 

we shelled out for this toilet

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/nouveau-rumba-back-to-wall-toilet-suite-h-825mm-w-390mm-d-690mm-white/p/237821

 

 

 

while it's expensive, its very worth while.

 

So much easier to clean due to less crevices etc and looks neater too

 

soft close system, extra height just feels amazing! could not go back to lower toilets if i have a choice.

 

 

 

Same with the shower, seen people put in new ones and often have leaks out from the door area because of bad design, so a well designed shower system is worth paying a bit more.

 

a lot of this is a mental health thing too for me.

neb

neb
  #2672016 11-Mar-2021 21:40
Another thing you can do is ask a builder or plumber which ones they would recommend based on their experience in not having problems with them. In my case the recommendation was either Englefield or (some other brand I can't remember) for showers and Progetto back-to-wall, same style as Huntakillaz. You're looking at $5-600 for the toilet, but if you buy one of Mitre10/Bunnings' $269 specials you'll get exactly what you paid for.

 

 

Best buying advice I've ever had came from an unnamed M10 person when I asked about a remarkably cheap vanity they had in display:

 

 

Me: Why is it so cheap?

 

M10 person: Because it's crap.

 

 

Refreshingly honest. That's why I go back there.



gzt

gzt
  #2672024 11-Mar-2021 22:08
cshwone: HTH

Love that wallpaper in the shower look! How does that work?

gzt

gzt
  #2672028 11-Mar-2021 22:12
shower package from $500-$2500

Builders often have a brand or supplier they stick to because there is nothing worse than fixing random leak problems in weird installations at no charge.

Bung
  #2672047 11-Mar-2021 23:33
gzt:
cshwone: HTH

Love that wallpaper in the shower look! How does that work?


Look closely and you'll see the grout lines.

Bung
  #2672052 11-Mar-2021 23:43
neb: You're looking at $5-600 for the toilet, but if you buy one of Mitre10/Bunnings' $269 specials you'll get exactly what you paid for.


You could get pretty much the same thing. I put in a Bunnings $299 cheapie 2.5 yrs ago because it had the seat style the project manager wanted. We've had no problems.

cshwone
  #2672062 12-Mar-2021 05:46
Bung:
gzt:
Love that wallpaper in the shower look! How does that work?


Look closely and you'll see the grout lines.

 

Yes, the walls are all tiles. Floor is matai

rogercruse
  #2672125 12-Mar-2021 07:30
rogercruse
Newtown
  #2672132 12-Mar-2021 07:44
I'd bypass the cheapies and invest in proper stuff that works well and looks great. 

 

We bought most of our fittings from Plumbline. If you live close to one of their showrooms, go check it out and their staff are great too. 

 

I've also discovered ABI Interiors, but don't have any experience with their products (looks great though). 

