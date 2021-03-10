We've got a big bathroom/toilet reno coming up. Spent a whole day looking through a range of bathroom showrooms. Massive price and product range is an understatement.

For example, you can buy a shower package from $500-$2500. Plenty other options in between around $800-1200. Same goes for toilets, vanity, taps, even wastes. But since I have no expertise in the matter, I have no idea what's the real, practical difference between a $800 shower and a $1800 shower.

Since it's our home, we don't want to cheap out and end up with a problem 1-2 year down the road. At the same time, I loathe the idea of spending more than I have to without really knowing why.

Anyone input from those with experience/expertise would be greatly appreciated.

Chur