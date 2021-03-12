Hi all,
In about 2 weeks I am having a new roof on the house, and whilst this is happening I thought it a great time to do some cabling. I am thinking of running Cat5 (cat6?) to each corner of the house, plus possibly running power to each area as well (NOT connecting it, just laying the cables into areas like the soffits which are hard to access otherwise). However what should the ideal plan be?
I have outdoor cameras and will be adding a couple more
I have Philips Hue lights and possibly will be adding more
Maybe cabling for Sensors?
So what is best?
2 Cat6 to each corner? Or in other places? More than 2?
What is the best cable for this? does it need to be outdoor rated?
Anything I should be aware of if running power cables?
I know I should leave a decent amount of slack where possible, anything else I should do?
Finally, is there anything else I should look at doing at the same time?