I am happy with Cat5e it does gigabit just fine.

Does not need to be outdoor rated.

Whenever possible, run two data cables not one, you never know you may need it in the future.

Check the other wiring as well, ours is 1966 and I think we will be up for a re-wire soon, if the existing power cable is not looking good get a sparky in toot sweet, again so much easier to do with the roof off.

Good idea putting power in the ceiling, I have a power point up there for lights etc. if I have to go up there.

I would not put network / POE gear in the ceiling, gets hot and drys out the caps, also a pain to get to when something goes wrong.

A big mistake my inlaws did, they did not redo the insulation, with the roof off it is easy to do, get to all the corners and try to upspec it if you can.

John