timbosan

1945 posts

Uber Geek


#282791 12-Mar-2021 11:17
Send private message

Hi all,

In about 2 weeks I am having a new roof on the house, and whilst this is happening I thought it a great time to do some cabling.  I am thinking of running Cat5 (cat6?) to each corner of the house, plus possibly running power to each area as well (NOT connecting it, just laying the cables into areas like the soffits which are hard to access otherwise).  However what should the ideal plan be?

I have outdoor cameras and will be adding a couple more
I have Philips Hue lights and possibly will be adding more
Maybe cabling for Sensors?

So what is best?

2 Cat6 to each corner?  Or in other places?  More than 2?
What is the best cable for this? does it need to be outdoor rated?
Anything I should be aware of if running power cables?

I know I should leave a decent amount of slack where possible, anything else I should do?

Finally, is there anything else I should look at doing at the same time?

SirHumphreyAppleby
1964 posts

Uber Geek


  #2672216 12-Mar-2021 11:25
Send private message

I can't comment on cabling requirements. I would probably take the opportunity to have a few power points installed high in the roof space and Cat6 (minimum) from each of these to the existing network location. This would allow for Ethernet switches and/or POE injectors to be installed in the future.

timbosan

1945 posts

Uber Geek


  #2672217 12-Mar-2021 11:29
Send private message

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

I can't comment on cabling requirements. I would probably take the opportunity to have a few power points installed high in the roof space and Cat6 (minimum) from each of these to the existing network location. This would allow for Ethernet switches and/or POE injectors to be installed in the future.

 



Interesting idea! Didn't think of that!  Thanks!

SATTV
1331 posts

Uber Geek


  #2672239 12-Mar-2021 12:23
Send private message

I am happy with Cat5e it does gigabit just fine.

 

Does not need to be outdoor rated.

 

Whenever possible, run two data cables not one, you never know you may need it in the future.

 

Check the other wiring as well, ours is 1966 and I think we will be up for a re-wire soon, if the existing power cable is not looking good get a sparky in toot sweet, again so much easier to do with the roof off.

 

Good idea putting power in the ceiling, I have a power point up there for lights etc. if I have to go up there.

 

I would not put network / POE gear in the ceiling, gets hot and drys out the caps, also a pain to get to when something goes wrong.

 

A big mistake my inlaws did, they did not redo the insulation, with the roof off it is easy to do, get to all the corners and try to upspec it if you can.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous



mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1323 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2672270 12-Mar-2021 13:23
Send private message

Put some lights in, with a switch by the manhole, you will thank yourself later... Many times




Matthew

timbosan

1945 posts

Uber Geek


  #2672276 12-Mar-2021 13:37
Send private message

mdooher:

 

Put some lights in, with a switch by the manhole, you will thank yourself later... Many times

 



+1.  A few times :-)  This is something I thought about after posting - in my last place I put down boards so I didn't have to navigate rafters, and had a powerpoint up there, but no light.  And it was pain.  I have seen the work Linus (Linus Tech Tips) did lining and wiring his attic, and it really can pay off quickly.  Thanks!!!

antoniosk
2245 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2672281 12-Mar-2021 13:46
Send private message

Definitely worth lining, putting up some power and light switch control. I found at least 2 double point equivalent minimum. Don’t put anything into a top corner where heat is likely to gather and linger!

 

And don’t put a bloody lightbulb anywhere obvious where you can swing your head or backside. You will break it.

 

Big solid conduit (20mm is quite small) if you can to protect the cabling, obviously weather proof where there is a breakthrough to the outside so no nasties can get in and out. 




Antoniosk

 

Antoniosk

 

 

Click to see full size

SirHumphreyAppleby
1964 posts

Uber Geek


  #2672304 12-Mar-2021 14:36
Send private message

SATTV:

 

I would not put network / POE gear in the ceiling, gets hot and drys out the caps, also a pain to get to when something goes wrong.

 

 

You don't want to go installing cheap consumer gear in inaccessible places, but if you have access or don't mind spending a bit more on industrial gear (or at least something designed for such use), then it's a good way to reduce cabling and cut down the amount of time you need to spend in your roof when adding new devices.

 

I have three of these installed for CCTV and WiFi systems, with the switches themselves being powered by PoE also.



timbosan

1945 posts

Uber Geek


  #2672336 12-Mar-2021 15:21
Send private message

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

SATTV:

 

I would not put network / POE gear in the ceiling, gets hot and drys out the caps, also a pain to get to when something goes wrong.

 

 

You don't want to go installing cheap consumer gear in inaccessible places, but if you have access or don't mind spending a bit more on industrial gear (or at least something designed for such use), then it's a good way to reduce cabling and cut down the amount of time you need to spend in your roof when adding new devices.

I have three of these installed for CCTV and WiFi systems, with the switches themselves being powered by PoE also.

 

I have three of these installed for CCTV and WiFi systems, with the switches themselves being powered by PoE also.

 



Good idea on the switches, rather than long runs back to the central rack space.  Do you mean like this https://www.gowifi.co.nz/switches/usw-flex.html which says up to 65 degrees at 25w PoE?

I have one of these already and thought of getting a couple more for the roof space https://www.gowifi.co.nz/switches/usw-flex-mini.html which does say it works up to 45 degrees.  Don't roof spaces get hotter than that?

SirHumphreyAppleby
1964 posts

Uber Geek


  #2672341 12-Mar-2021 15:36
Send private message

timbosan:

 

Good idea on the switches, rather than long runs back to the central rack space.  Do you mean like this https://www.gowifi.co.nz/switches/usw-flex.html which says up to 65 degrees at 25w PoE?

 

Yes. You can also get DIN mounted switches, but they tend to be quite expensive.

 

 

I have one of these already and thought of getting a couple more for the roof space https://www.gowifi.co.nz/switches/usw-flex-mini.html which does say it works up to 45 degrees.  Don't roof spaces get hotter than that?

 

 

I expect roof spaces would get over 45C in summer.

littlehead
181 posts

Master Geek


  #2672346 12-Mar-2021 15:48
Send private message

While running network cabling to the corners is good also run two runs to each external door. You may want a poe camera above or a door cam style one at the sides of the door next to the door jamb. Coil an extra 2m of cabling in the ceiling space above the doors to run down wall in future, or run it down the inside of the walls when roof off.

 

Could also run cables that would work with a door bell transformer to the front door and location for a chime. Run back to your switchboard and mount a transformer there.

Jase2985
11535 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2672351 12-Mar-2021 16:02
Send private message

run some for access points too if you can

Bung
4534 posts

Uber Geek


  #2672354 12-Mar-2021 16:10
Send private message

I've seen how fast some roofers work especially if the weather is iffy. Getting in their way might be like running across a motoway.

timbosan

1945 posts

Uber Geek


  #2672361 12-Mar-2021 16:38
Send private message

Bung: I've seen how fast some roofers work especially if the weather is iffy. Getting in their way might be like running across a motoway.


I have had a chat already with the roofer, the house is an old cottage and they need to replace some of the purlins (it looks like the original roof and is starting to leak), plus install some new insulation on the parts where the ceiling is too close to the roof to get in (I am sure there is a name for that?). 

So they are OK with me doing the cabling as long as it doesn't take me too long.  Which is why I thought of asking here, now.  There will ALWAYS be something I didn't think of, luckily Geekzone will remind / correct me!

timbosan

1945 posts

Uber Geek


  #2672362 12-Mar-2021 16:40
Send private message

So, a specific question, any recommendation of brand of cable? Do I just buy something like this https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SCBDNX3001/Dynamix-C-C6EXDS-SLDBK-305m-Cat6-UTP-EXTERNAL-Dual ?

And what's the difference between these 3?  https://www.pbtech.co.nz/search/filter/peripherals?sf=cat+6e

Daynger
288 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2672409 12-Mar-2021 19:00
Send private message

If you are running electrical cables you might want to get up to speed with ECP51 and as/nzs3000:2007

 

Dont run anything 230v within 50mm of the roofing sheets, its dangerous and illegal for a reason.

