Afternoon All.

This is my first Forum post so please be kind.

During the last Covid lockdown, I built a shed and put it behind my garage on a concrete slab I poured.

I thought that the structure was exempt from council consent as it was within the size limitations and material specifications.

Unfortunately it turns out to be too close to the fence and Council wants me to either move it, or get building compliance / certificate of acceptance / consent for this now.

I've been in touch with builders and architects to see how to go about it, but no-one has the time or gets back to me.

I would like to have the structure remain as I put a lot of time and effort into it.

Has anyone had similar experiences with Palmerston North City council? and if so, what was your outcome?

I need to do a 30 minute fire rating on the walls facing the fence.. Can this be done with corrugated iron cladding?

Thanking you for your time and advice.

Neil.