Forums Workshop DIY Outdoor water pump freeze protection
Hwale

Geek


#283870 16-Mar-2021 19:41
I'm looking after a small property in the country where it gets particularly cold in winter, there's a new outdoor pump installed which run the mains water to the house from an aquifer. I'd like to build a simple and cheap insulation solution to prevent water freezing in the pump.

 

Current plan is to have an insulated box over the pump, with a reptile heat lamp (or even just a low wattage incandescent) inside which is controlled by a thermostat. Before I make anything I was wondering if anyone here had any particularly effective methods for accomplishing the same task?

 

 

traderstu
Ultimate Geek


  #2677556 20-Mar-2021 11:42
I think you're on the right track.

 

Back in the days of stick welders we used broken down fridges repurposed to store electrodes. The smallest incandescent bulb we could find was sufficient to keep everything warm & dry to prevent the flux on the sticks becoming damp and falling to bits. We used to run the bulb continuously - a thermostat would be a step up. Do you think an old fridge or freezer might be suitable for your job? A trip to the recyclers might be cheaper than building something.

 

Keep in mind you will need to make provision for some ventilation in the summer time. The motor on the pump will need a bit of air ciculation to stay cool, particullary if run continuously.

sparkz25
Ultimate Geek
  #2677557 20-Mar-2021 11:44
Could always wrap a bit of heater trace around the pump housing and install a thermostat or even a timer to control the heater trace, heater trace is the same stuff that they use in the freezer drain lines

JeremyNzl
Ultimate Geek

  #2677577 20-Mar-2021 13:04
I purchased a reverse thermostat from an electrical supply store RRedpaths for this exact purpose,

 

It has a back to back plug so it only needs 1 socket, and it activates below a set temp, might be 4 deg cant remember. 

 

I run a 25w light bulb in a handmans light (pre wired think i got it from miter 10, 

 

Inside a box, I just used the cardboad one the ballast tank came in works well. 

 

 

 

this has held up for minus 11 peak central otago winters. 

 

 

 

this will work also 

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/home-living/lifestyle/home-brewing/brewing-and-winemaking-equipment/listing-3018373686.htm?rsqid=7681fceacd08496e9637a35911a88b24-002

 

https://www.ebay.com/itm/3-PIN-PLUG-5m-MAINS-240V-WORK-LIGHT-LOFT-CAR-INSPECTION-LAMP-GARAGE-CABLE-SWITCH-/222825730231

 

 

 

Cheers Jeremy



MadEngineer
Uber Geek

  #2677578 20-Mar-2021 13:07
If you’re putting it into an enclosure a cupboard heater may be an option




